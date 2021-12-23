Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid OFFICIALLY over

Anwar Hadid’s two sisters still want to keep their friendship with the ‘Future Nostalgia’ popstar going, even as the couple split. After plenty of times breaking up and getting back together, Dua Lipa, 26, and Anwar Hadid, 22, broke up seemingly for the last time on Tuesday December 21. Even though the relationship may have ended, Anwar’s sisters Gigi, 26, and Bella, 25, are hoping the pair can work out their issues, a source close to the family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Despite the split, the Hadid sisters were close with the singer before she dated their brother, and they hope to keep their relationship.
