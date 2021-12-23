Anticevich sparks late run to lift Cal over Pacific 73-53

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a shorthanded win over the Boston Celtics Monday night, the Timberwolves are set to get a few key players back from the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince were listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game due to return to competition reconditioning, but they’re no longer subject to the league’s protocols. Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and McKinley Wright IV are are all out for Tuesday’s game, still in the protocols. Edwards missed the last five games. On the season, the young star is averaging 20.1 points a game. The Wolves are 16-17, eighth in the Western Conference. They host the New York Knicks at Target Center Tuesday night. More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021

