Anticevich sparks late run to lift Cal over Pacific 73-53

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Grant Anticevich scored 16 of his career-high 25 points in the second half and California closed out the game on a 21-2 run to defeat Pacific 73-53 on Wednesday night. Pacific pulled within 52-51 on a basket by Jeremiah Bailey with 7:42 remaining in...

www.seattletimes.com

