ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, CO

Church food bank looks to expand amid increased success

By Cora Dickey
KREX
KREX
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Rcy1_0dU5gjZV00

CLIFTON, Colo. ( KREX ) — The food bank at Clifton Christian Church prioritizes people in need. Volunteers distributed 600 food boxes for thanksgiving and their spirit to help others is still fresh this Christmas, handing out more than just food.

“During this Christmas season, we also bless people with toiletries: laundry detergent same body wash and different things like that” Clifton Christian Church Food Bank Director Jackie Feaster shares, “Everybody didn’t get the same thing, but they got three or four different kinds of soaps to help with the cost of everything.”

The food bank served thousands of residents in 2021 thanks to community donations that keep pouring in. The food bank has been serving curbside deliveries for almost two years, but the non-profit has a new year’s resolution to make their program even better.

“We’re going to do a small expansion and redo some of the inside, so that we can bring our client back inside and do a choice pantry for clients to be able to choose the items that they need,” Feaster foretells.

Grant applications are already in process to make the expansion happen. In the meantime, there’s still plenty you can do to help.

“We’re just really just reaching out and getting ready for Christmas ourselves ready to start next year with a line of people,” Feaster expresses, “We’re working hard for money and donations, nonperishable food items, and financial donations are always grateful.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KREX

2021 success and staff changes at “The House”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The House’s emergency shelter is one of many ways Karis Inc. cares. Whether they’re runaways or experiencing homelessness, youth can have their needs met to have a better life in a place they can call home. Karis Program Director Rebekah Feigh is proud to share that the turnaround rate of […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Small businesses feel the holiday love this season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Downtown Grand Junction organization has been encouraging people to shop local for weeks before Christmas came. Staff at A Robin’s Nest of Antiques and Treasures saw as many as 92 people in the store at one time. Now that the holiday is done, local businesses express great appreciation on […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Local business owner donates life-changing gift to veteran

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — This time of year is the season of giving, and one local business has given one of the biggest gifts of them all, changing a veteran’s life forever. The owner of the Foreign Aid Imports and Parts Service, along with help from other local businesses, was able to donate a car […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Clifton, CO
KREX

Experts offer travel tips as holidays last two weekends

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — It’s the time of the year Americans tend to travel most. Grand Junction Regional Airport says you can expect a serious flurry of travelers. “We expect it’s going to be very busy,” Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki asserts, “We recommend that everyone arrives about 30 minutes earlier […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Chances of a white Christmas look frosty

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — It’s Christmas weekend and the weather outside is frightful and frosty. According to Meteorologist Chris Knoll, there’s a slight chance Mother Nature will let it snow. “What we can expect? Well, we will have a few warning snow showers over closer towards the mountains for Christmas Day,” Certified Meteorologist Chris […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonperishable Food#Weather#Volunteers#Christmas#Charity#Westernslopenow Com
KREX

Montrose Police looking to identify male suspect in Christmas Eve burglary

MONTROSE, Colo. (KREX) — The Montrose Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their attempt to identify a male suspected of burglarizing Charlie Golf One Pawn & Gun on Christmas Eve morning. In the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, the male (pictured above) was seen forcibly damaging protective containers and stealing several […]
MONTROSE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
KREX

Grand Junction Utility Billing gets new building

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Starting January 3, City of Grand Junction’s Utility Billing department will have a new address. Utilities Director Randi Kim says Grand Junction’s Utility Billing and General Services department will relocate to 910 Main Street to better serve residents. City Hall is currently at capacity and Kim says her department needs […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

GJPD seeks female recruits

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police Department wants more females on the frontlines. GJPD is supporting a national campaign to have women make up 30 percent of policing by 2030. GJPD and its partners want the force to represent the community they serve because they believe women change the culture. “The more diverse […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy