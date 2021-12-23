Church food bank looks to expand amid increased success

CLIFTON, Colo. ( KREX ) — The food bank at Clifton Christian Church prioritizes people in need. Volunteers distributed 600 food boxes for thanksgiving and their spirit to help others is still fresh this Christmas, handing out more than just food.

“During this Christmas season, we also bless people with toiletries: laundry detergent same body wash and different things like that” Clifton Christian Church Food Bank Director Jackie Feaster shares, “Everybody didn’t get the same thing, but they got three or four different kinds of soaps to help with the cost of everything.”

The food bank served thousands of residents in 2021 thanks to community donations that keep pouring in. The food bank has been serving curbside deliveries for almost two years, but the non-profit has a new year’s resolution to make their program even better.

“We’re going to do a small expansion and redo some of the inside, so that we can bring our client back inside and do a choice pantry for clients to be able to choose the items that they need,” Feaster foretells.

Grant applications are already in process to make the expansion happen. In the meantime, there’s still plenty you can do to help.

“We’re just really just reaching out and getting ready for Christmas ourselves ready to start next year with a line of people,” Feaster expresses, “We’re working hard for money and donations, nonperishable food items, and financial donations are always grateful.”

