Christmas came early this year for investors of semiconductor giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), who released their fiscal Q1 earnings this day last week. Even though topline revenue was down 7% quarter on quarter, it was still well ahead of what analysts expected. So too was the company’s earnings per share print, which came in at $2.04. But the key takeaway from the report was the increased forward guidance for their fiscal Q2, with revenue now expected to come in around $7.5 billion, compared to the $7.3 billion previously expected, and EPS expected to come in at $1.95 versus the $1.87 consensus.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO