ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell jury adjourns until Monday with no verdict

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLQzP_0dU5bdNm00

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Jurors in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell concluded their third day of deliberations without reaching a verdict Wednesday.

The jury was dismissed at 4:30 p.m. after deliberating for about 16 hours over three days and will not return until Monday as the court takes a break for the holidays, CNN and the New York Post reported.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to six federal counts, including sex trafficking of a minor, enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy.

The charges stem from allegations by multiple women that she worked to procure underaged girls for sex with the late convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein, her boyfriend and longtime associate.

On Tuesday, jurors asked the judge for transcripts from three of the accusers -- Annie Farmer, Carolyn and Jane.

Judge Alison Nathan also denied a request for FBI notes from an interview with Carolyn in 2007, saying they were not in evidence and instructed jurors they were permitted to consider Farmer's testimony for two of the conspiracy counts.

Farmer, Carolyn, Jane and a fourth accuser, Kate, each testified that they met Maxwell as teenagers and the British socialite brought them to Epstein's mansions where she instructed them on how to give him sexualized massages, sometimes taking part in the sexual abuse herself.

Prosecutors described a "sophisticated predator" who was a key part of Epstein's sex trafficking operation, while Maxwell's defense sought to discredit the testimony of the women and said prosecutors sought to punish Maxwell for crimes committed by Epstein after he committed suicide while awaiting trial.

If convicted, Maxwell faces up to 70 years in prison.

Comments / 5

#ishartedagain
5d ago

something about this whole trial, rush to verdict without maxwell testifying and possibly dropping high power names in the process, reeks of political undertones and favoritism

Reply(1)
3
Related
uticaphoenix.net

Ghislaine Maxwell and the Ecstasy of the Feet

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. When the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs. Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Rolling Stone

‘$100 Bills in Every Car’: Ex-Epstein Employee Details Ghislaine Maxwell’s Demands

As the first week of the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell continues, Juan Alessi, a former housekeeper and maintenance worker for Jeffrey Epstein took the stand to talk about his employment under Epstein and his working relationship with Maxwell, who is facing up to 80 years in prison for allegedly helping Epstein traffic underage girls for sexual abuse. (She’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.) He painted a picture for the jury of an employer who became more withdrawn over the years and who had strange requirements like avoiding eye contact and stocking cars with hundred-dollar bills. Alessi worked for Epstein from...
CARS
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Farmer
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
MarketRealist

Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have Kids? All About Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is in full swing, although it isn’t being televised. Maxwell is said to have played a large role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal. She appears to be taking the brunt of the blame for the incidents since Epstein committed suicide. While much uncertainty still surrounds Maxwell’s criminal case, victim testimonies suggest that the British socialite acted as more than just a scapegoat for Epstein.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sex Trafficking#Fbi#Cnn#The New York Post#British
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell looking well despite conditions of detention, brother says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has said she is “looking pretty well, notwithstanding the conditions of detention”, after day three of her sex trafficking trial.Kevin Maxwell spoke to reporters after the hearing in the Southern District of New York and reiterated that her treatement was the subject of a formal complaint to the United Nations.Previous hearings have heard that guards repeatedly flashed light into the 59-year-old’s cell, which her lawyers said may have led to her suffering a black eye.The court was previously told by Maxwell’s defence counsel that “she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fox host Geraldo Rivera complains Ghislaine Maxwell not given bail: ‘Political lawyering’

Fox News commenter Geraldo Rivera sparked an argument on The Five on Monday after he complained that Ghislaine Maxwell – who is facing sex trafficking and perjury charges connected to her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein – was not granted bail. Ms Maxwell formerly dated notorious child sex abuser Epstein, and has been accused of recruiting and grooming the girls he abused. She denies the allegations against her. Her trial began on Monday. During the show on Monday, Mr Rivera compared Ms Maxwell's case to that of Darrell Brooks, who was charged with six counts of first-degree homicide after he...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mediaite.com

First Accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Testifies That Maxwell Was Epstein’s ‘Number Two’

The first accuser in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that Maxwell was the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s “number two.”. The accuser, Lawrence Visoski, a former pilot, reportedly told the jury of five men and seven women on the second day of the trial, “Ms. Maxwell was number two. Mr. Epstein was a big number one.”
POLITICS
Insider

Jeffrey Epstein's household manual ordered staff to 'NEVER disclose' what he or Ghislaine Maxwell were doing or where they were

The household manual for Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach mansion ordered staff to "never disclose" what he or Ghislaine Maxwell did. The manual also instructed household staff to never share the pair's location. The document was shared as evidence in Maxwell's child-sex-trafficking trial. The lengthy household manual for Jeffrey Epstein's Palm...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
241K+
Followers
47K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy