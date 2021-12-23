The Nebraska National Guard celebrates 167th birthday

The Nebraska National Guard is celebrating its 167th birthday Wednesday.

The occasion was celebrated at the Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln. A ceremonial birthday cake was also part of the festivities.

Gov. Pete Ricketts delivered remarks to honor the occasion.

"We all know Nebraska is a very patriotic state. That are citizens love this country and they recognize what you do. To live up to the high ideals we have as a state for the members of the Nebraska National Guard." said Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The governor participated in the cutting of the cake with a sword.

The Anthem of the Army and the Air Force's anthem was played to conclude the event.

