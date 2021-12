Omicron Estimated to be More than 84% of Cases in Louisiana. For the week ending December 18, 2021, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) estimates that the proportion of Omicron cases in our state was 84.6 percent. According to the CDC, Omicron is responsible for more than 73 percent of all cases in the United States.

