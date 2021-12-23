ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester’s 81st homicide victim was a burn survivor, member of local burn community

By Eriketa Cost
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s 80 th homicide victim this year was also a burn survivor.
If you recall the Grape Street arson fire in 2012, Waltquaries Evans of Rochester survived it by jumping out of a second story window, officials say.

In 2012, Evans was just 15 years old having a sleepover with friends at their house on Grape Street, when a fire broke out. Officials say the mother of those children admitted to an intentional act that started the fire.

Four of her six children died that day, but Evans survived miraculously.

“It was a very public and very tragic event,” said Paul Schwartzman, Executive Director of Finger Lakes Burn Association. “The mom was arrested and convicted and imprisoned.”

Schwartzman runs the Finger Lakes Burn Association, an agency providing services and clinical support to burn survivors, like Evans, or ‘Junior’, as he was known by.

Schwartzman connected with him immediately after the incident.

“We have a close working relationship, we know when someone is in hospital and we start bringing resources,” he said.

He says it didn’t take long for Evans to become part of the burn community, attending their summer camps and later becoming a counselor.

Schwartzman says his relationship with him was limited, but he remembers being there for his journey, and the healing process.

“Whenever someone has a life-altering experience your body and your brain learn the world’s no longer safe,” he said. “With the people he trusted, you could start to see him emerge, he was a great athletic,” said Schwartzman.

Schwartzman says the pandemic has been hard for the burn community. Several in-person events have been cancelled or moved to virtual. On top of that, losing Evans makes this year even more gut-wrenching.

“He had a smile that could light up a room and he had groove, he could move,” said Schwartzman. “He had made some commitments to grow, to be a better person.”

Schwartman’s message to the public, is to be compassionate — you never know what trauma someone carries with them each day.

And to burn survivors out there: there is help, and a community waiting for you.

Police have arrested Derrick Gunter, as the shooting suspect in Evans’ homicide. The case is moving to a grand jury.

Police believe Evans was having an argument with a person near School 17 before this shooting took place. He says this was some kind of dispute that went very wrong, very quickly. Police believe the gun Gunter used was illegal.

Alicia Bishop
5d ago

blk men and blk youth! the whole world hates us without just cause please stop killing off your own down trodden people we must stand together wemust unite we are stronger as ones united but your committing genocide stop killing your people!!!

Katie Ogg
5d ago

I will miss his work ethic and his infectious smile. He touched so so many people. Our local burn family will never be the same. Every single year he would do whatever it took to give the kids at burn camp, where he was a counselor for years, the absolute best time we could. He pulled many all nighters with me setting up games and planning the days ahead. I thought I missed Jr before because COVID has kept us all apart but the idea I will never see him again is beyond heart shattering. Fly high kid... you deserved so much more.... may we meet again

Coffee Break
5d ago

I'm so tired of hearing these stories of young people beating and killing one another. Prayers for his family. Walk away. Nothing is that serious and nowadays people will kill you over absolutely nothing.

