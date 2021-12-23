ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carbon monoxide poising and safety tips

By Shalon Monroe
 5 days ago

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas that can kill you if large enough levels get into your body. One of the easiest ways to protect yourself from carbon monoxide is to install a carbon monoxide detector in your home.

valleynewslive.com

Recent carbon monoxide incidents prompt conversations of prevention

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Moorhead Police released there were lethal amounts of carbon monoxide found in the seven people who died at a family home in Moorhead this past weekend. People typically don’t know carbon monoxide is a problem in their home until they have symptoms. This can...
MOORHEAD, MN
KX News

As winter begins, don’t forget to check your carbon monoxide detectors

There is a higher risk associated with colder months and carbon monoxide poisonings. As the weather gets colder, many people are starting to use their heaters and other gas appliances. “If those appliances aren’t running properly if they’re not burning efficiently, that can cause carbon monoxide to fill the home,” said senior firefighter Chad Sickles. […]
KARE 11

8 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Shakopee public safety officials say eight people are recovering after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning early Tuesday. A city spokesman says police were dispatched to a townhome on the 1500 block of Coneflower Lane after a resident called 911 to report three people inside the home were sick. Fire rigs and Allina EMS crews were also dispatched to the scene.
SHAKOPEE, MN
kpug1170.com

Carbon monoxide poisoning blamed for deaths of Point Roberts couple

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. – Carbon monoxide poisoning is being blamed for the deaths of a Point Roberts couple last month. The Northern Light reports Gail Amundsen and Murray Church were found dead in their home on Thanksgiving. The couples’ adult children hadn’t heard from their parents for a week...
POINT ROBERTS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide
KROC News

Carbon Monoxide Listed As Killer Of Minnesota Family

Moorhead, MN (KROC AM News) - The suspicions of many in the Moorhead, Minnesota community were correct. The Moorhead Police Dept. Wednesday released more information about the seven family members who were found dead in their home last Saturday. The MPD says results of blood tests “listed a lethal level...
MINNESOTA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Dog credited with saving family from carbon monoxide

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Roxy the dog is more than a beloved family pet — she’s a lifesaver. WHO-TV reports that an Ankeny, Iowa, family is crediting Roxy with alerting them when the odorless gas carbon monoxide leaked into their home. It happened Dec. 13. Brad Harbert said Roxy is normally mild-mannered, but that night she was unusually active, jumping up and down on the bed. Harbert then heard the home’s carbon monoxide detector go off. He jumped out of bed and Roxy went to Hartbert’s son’s door and began scratching at it. Harbert gathered his son, father and the dog and left the home. The leak came from a fireplace.
ANKENY, IA
wxpr.org

Carbon Monoxide a deadly threat during heating season

Earlier this week, a Minnesota family of seven was found dead in their home. The cause of death was later determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless, and colorless gas left behind when fuel is burned. The CDC says it kills at least 430 Americans...
WAUSAU, WI
sanatogapost.com

Responders Assist in Home Carbon Monoxide Incident

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – An alarm that detected a carbon monoxide build-up Thursday (Dec. 23, 2021) at 10:37 a.m. inside a home on the 2400 block of Donna Lane brought first responders from the Sanatoga and Ringing Hill fire companies, their fire police units, Lower Pottsgrove police, and Goodwill Ambulance emergency medical technicians to the scene, Montgomery County emergency dispatchers said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
KXL

Selah Police Investigating Possible Carbon Monoxide Poisonings

SELAH, Wash. (AP) – Selah police are investigating the deaths of three people from possible carbon monoxide poisoning at a Speyers Road home. Selah police were called around 1 p.m. Thursday. Chief Dan Christman says one of the teenagers in the house called a friend and said she was...
SELAH, WA
The Independent

Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota

Seven members of an immigrant family from Honduras whose bodies were found inside a Minnesota home last weekend died of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Wednesday.Relatives of the family discovered the victims Saturday night in a home in south Moorhead when the went to check on them after not hearing from them. Neighbors said the children were last seen Friday. Officials with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul examined blood samples to determine cause of death. Those tests showed a lethal level of carbon monoxide, authorities said.The family members were identified earlier as Belin Hernandez, 37;...
PUBLIC SAFETY
