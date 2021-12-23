Sununu says hospitalizations down; Elliot Hospital adds refrigerator truck for potential corpses

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, December 23, 2021, DHHS announced 1,088 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, December 22. Today’s results include 802 people who tested positive by PCR test and 286 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 15 new cases from Wednesday, December 15 (12 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,319; an additional 13 new cases from Thursday, December 16 (13 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,116; an additional 80 new cases from Friday, December 17 (62 by PCR and 18 by antigen test) for a new total of 390; an additional 79 new cases from Saturday, December 18 (70 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,753; an additional 9 new cases from Sunday, December 19 (9 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,268; an additional 35 new cases from Monday, December 20 (6 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 677; and an additional 16 new cases from Tuesday, December 21 (2 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 999. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 9,149 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO