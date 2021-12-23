ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Hospitalized After Plane Crash In Auburn

By CBS13 Staff
 5 days ago

AUBURN (CBS13) — A pilot was taken to the hospital after a plane crash in Auburn, Cal Fire said Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. along Miracle Drive. According to Cal Fire’s Grass Valley Command Center, the plane crashed at a residence.

A photo from the scene shows the plane on top of a house.

The condition of the pilot was unknown at this time. No one else was onboard and and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said no one in the home was hurt.

Trees and power lines were knocked down in the area.

