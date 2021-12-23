ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-police officer charged in shooting death of 17-year-old boy in Aurora

By Hannah Metzger Carol McKinley
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago

Almost a month after a teenager was shot to death over an argument over reckless driving, prosecutors have charged a former officer with the Greenwood Village Police Department in his killing. Adam Holen was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17 year old Peyton Blitstein, the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Holen, 36, also faces charges of felony menacing and prohibited use of a weapon, as well as two violent crime sentence enhancers in connection with the shooting that killed Blitstein.

Holen was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday after surrendering to police. He eventually was released on $50,000 bond.

Peyton's father Todd Blitstein told The Denver Gazette the family was “extremely satisfied” with the second-degree murder charge, though he was hoping for a first-degree murder charge. Blitstein said that after almost a month of waiting, the news that formal charges had been filed was overwhelming. There was a long time I was thinking that there may not be charges," said Blitstein. "Peyton was able to get success in his honor today."

The presumptive sentencing range for a class two felony like second-degree murder is 16 to 48 years in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

The fatal shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 4900 block of South Addison Way. Holen and Blitstein exchanged gunfire after getting into an argument over reckless driving, police have said.

Footage of the shooting was caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera, but it took police weeks to investigate the case as they worked to determine who was the instigator.

Amber Roseborough, the neighbor who gave Blitstein CPR and whose ring doorbell camera recorded the shooting, said she heard gunshots when she opened her front door. "I saw a body on the road in front of my daughter’s car. I dialed 911. There was no pulse on Peyton. Adam (Holen) left in his truck but did come back to the scene. He wasn’t acting right. He wasn’t normal," said Roseborough.

Holen resigned from the Greenwood Village Police Department three weeks before the shooting.

The Denver Gazette

4 killed, 3 wounded, including officer, in shooting spree spanning Denver, Lakewood Monday night

Four people were killed and at least three others, including a Lakewood Police Officer, were wounded in a shooting spree throughout Denver and Lakewood on Monday evening. The suspect involved in the shooting was also shot and killed near the Belmar shopping center, according to John Romero with Lakewood Police. Denver and Lakewood police said they believe that same suspect was involved in all of the shootings and that there is no further danger to the public.Officials said they believe the shooting spree started in...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Shooting spree in Denver and Lakewood leaves 5 dead, including suspect; police officer wounded

A shooting spree that began in Denver and ended in Lakewood Monday night left five people dead, including the suspected shooter. Three others, including a Lakewood police officer, were also wounded, according to Lakewood and Denver police officials, who provided a joint news briefing following what they described as a large-scale, active shooter incident. In Denver, two women and a man were killed, and another man was injured, in a...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Christmas night shooting leaves 1 dead

A man was shot and killed in Aurora on Christmas night. Aurora Police Department tweeted about the shooting at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The shooting happened near North Oakland Street and East 1st Avenue, which is just west of Aurora Hills Golf Course. The 35-year-old man who was shot was...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

