ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy bills to rise even higher as suppliers warn of ‘nationwide crisis’

By Grace Almond
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BbYe_0dU2F8Ib00

The new year could see further increases to energy bills , providers have warned.

Several providers including Good Energy, EDF and the trade body Energy UK , told the Financial Times that the government must intervene as a matter of urgency.

The warning comes as the cost of gas in wholesale markets rose by more than 500 per cent in less than a year.

The chief executive of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck, described the situation as a “nationwide crisis”.

Ms Pinchbeck told the Financial Times : “Other treasuries in Europe have already responded to the crisis, but in the UK, the energy sector is still asking if the chancellor knows that energy bills going up by over 50 per cent in the new year is a problem for ordinary people, businesses and the economy.”

Nigel Pocklington, chief executive of Good Energy – a small renewable energy company – told the newspaper the UK could experience a “national crisis”.

Mr Pocklington said recent increases in prices created “an extremely difficult operating environment for every business in the industry”.

EDF Energy urged the government to act swiftly.

Household energy bills could jump to record £2,000 a year . The price cap – which eases the burden for families – may have to be increased by more than 50 per cent in April, experts are warning, because of unprecedented wholesale costs.

The cap is currently reviewed and set every six months. A rise in bills by 12 per cent was authorised from October onwards, with a typical household facing costs of £1,277 on a standard tariff.

A further announcement is due in February for a second rise in April, with an increase already inevitable to pay for the collapse of more than two dozen UK energy companies in recent months.

More than two dozen energy suppliers have gone bust since the start of September, leading to thousands of job losses, and leaving millions of homes in limbo as they wait to be set up with a new supplier.

It’s expected that the cost of the collapse of these energy firms will be recouped from energy bills.

The industry regulator, Ofgem, has proposed a series of solutions including reviewing the price cap every three months or replacing it with a six-month fixed tariff.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Energy crisis talks fail to reach deal as household bills could double

Emergency talks aimed at fixing Britain’s mounting energy crisis are set to continue as the government and suppliers grapple with how to tackle soaring gas prices.A meeting held on Monday failed to find a solution to what one industry leader has described as an “enormous crisis” as an industry riven by bankruptcies – around two dozen energy suppliers driven out of the market since August – has warned of an “enormous crisis” in 2022. Still, despite dire statements from industry leaders, no agreement was reached on Monday. The failure to secure a way forward will pile pressure on the government...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Oil may hit $100 in 2022 as US energy independence dwindles

Energy prices exploded in 2021, and 2022 may bring a repeat unless the Biden administration changes its anti-fossil fuel agenda. USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 54.67 +0.15 +0.28%. Canceled pipelines and drilling moratoriums have created a toxic environment for U.S. oil and gas investment. Because of this, the U.S....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Edf Energy#Good Energy#Energy Company#The Financial Times
Sourcing Journal

Supply Execs Braced for 8.1% Increase in Raw Materials Prices. What They Paid Was Far Higher.

The “December 2021 Semiannual Economic Forecast” from the Institute for Supply Management sheds light on business prospects for 2022. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Government told to ‘show more urgency’ in fighting rising energy prices

The Government needs to show more urgency in curbing rising gas and electricity prices, an energy boss has said.Ovo chief executive Stephen Fitzpatrick told the BBC the impact of soaring wholesale gas prices will be “an enormous crisis for 2022”.Fears of runaway household bills in the new year have been mounting since rising gas prices began bankrupting suppliers in September. Since then, prices have risen from 54p per therm of gas to £4.50.In an interview with the broadcaster, Mr Fitzpatrick said: “We’ve seen this energy crisis unfold now for the last three months and we’ve watched as energy prices have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government urged to tackle rising energy prices as ‘enormous crisis’ looms in 2022

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to take action to tackle rising gas and electricity prices, amid growing concerns over the cost-of-living crisis faced by families across the UK.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to hold “emergency” meetings with energy chiefs on Monday to address rapidly rising wholesale gas prices, which are set to have a knock-on impact on household bills.Industry bosses are reportedly ready to ask for tax cuts and the relaxation of green levies in a bid to avoid further bankruptcies in the sector.Ovo chief executive Stephen Fitzpatrick said the impact of soaring wholesale gas prices would be “an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
gold-eagle.com

Gold To Oil Ratio: Gold Heading Higher On Rising Energy Prices

The gold to oil ratio is an important indicator of the global economy’s health. Because gold and crude oil are both denominated in US dollars, they are strongly linked. That is because as the US dollar rises, commodities priced in USD fall, and vice versa. As the dollar drops, commodities generally go up.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Coal production on track to break records

Coal production is set to hit an all-time high according to the International Energy Agency despite the curbing of production across several countries and aims for decarbonization following COP26 [UN climate change conference]. Coal demand has continued to increase through 2021 mainly due to the needs of large Asian countries...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy crisis: what can government do to reduce soaring gas and electricity bills?

Energy industry bosses are set to attend emergency talks with government on Monday to discuss emergency measures aimed at dealing with an unprecedented rise in gas and electricity bills.Suppliers are calling on Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, to agree a package of help including tax cuts and direct financial intervention by the government to stop customers being hit with unaffordable rises. Households have so far been partially protected from huge increases in the cost of wholesale gas by the energy price cap which prevent suppliers from immediately passing on costs.How much are energy bills expected to rise?From 1 April, households...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Clean energy was the No. 2 source of electricity in the US in 2020

Clean energy sources generated a record 834 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, or about 21% of all electricity generated in the US in 2020, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported yesterday. That includes wind, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, and geothermal. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Price rises that overwhelmed energy suppliers to hit consumers in 2022

More than two dozen energy suppliers have gone bust since the start of September due to runaway gas prices. Soaring gas prices consigned a string of energy suppliers to the graveyard in 2021, and will lead to runaway household bills next year as the sector continues to struggle. Energy suppliers...
TRAFFIC
Liberal First

Rising energy bills can be avoided with proper preparation

With colder weather coming through, there are many precautions people can take in order to help reduce their energy costs, including turning down the temperature on the thermostat. L&T photo/Elly Grimm. ELLY GRIMM. • Leader & Times. The colder winter weather is making its way through and with people posed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

402K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy