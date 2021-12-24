Pete's Place continues family tradition

Family is the backbone of a restaurant serving its southeast Oklahoma community for nearly a century.

Pete’s Place began in 1925 after Pietro “Pete” Piegari opened a restaurant serving “family style” Italian meals in his home — where the restaurant operates today at 120 Southwest Eighth St. in Krebs.

Kathy and Joe Prichard took over the restaurant in 1984 and now run it with the help of their two daughters, Blair and Katie, and both sons-in-law, Andrew and Josh. The Prichard matriarch said she loves working with family, but made sure to never pressure her children into the restaurant business.

“I’ve always told my kids ‘if you don’t want to come back and work at the restaurant, don’t ever think you have to — and they all like the restaurant I guess enough, and they like me enough that they want to come back and hang out,’” Kathy said with a chuckle.

Pete’s Place features authentic Italian entrees such as chicken parmesan, chicken alfredo, lasagna, raviolis, and gnocchi — plus Choc Beer that the restaurant’s namesake started bootlegging before he opened the restaurant in his home.

Family-style meals brought a following over the years, including some famous guests like musicians Garth Brooks and Reba McEntire, former U.S. Speaker of the House Carl Albert, and several Oklahoma governors and politicians.

Joe basically grew up in the restaurant before his father, Bill, “threw us the keys and went and ran for mayor” in 1984, he said.

Pete’s Place expanded over the years to a building that now stretches an entire block, and with the addition of a banquet hall that seats 300 people, a brewing facility, and the Choc Room bar.

“It’s quite an operation now compared to what it was in those days,” Joe said. “But, in scale, it was a hard job back then and it’s a hard job now.”

Pete’s Place carries several guest beers — including a variety from Prairie Artisan Ales, which is owned by the Prichards’ son, Zach.

The next generation of Prichards also seems to be preparing for a future in the family’s restaurant.

Kathy said when one of her grandchildren plays — she pretends to take reservations.

“That’s one of her playtimes,” Kathy said with a chuckle. “You are what you live.”

DERRICK JAMES | Staff photoPete's Place in Krebs has been run by four generations of family since opening in 1925.

Pete’s Place has a unique history, and it’s most popular item is just as distinctive: lamb fries.

“It’s the most unique,” Katie said. “There are very few places where you can get lamb fries. Our original shirt said ‘If you haven’t had fries at Pete’s yet, you haven’t had fries.’”

Katie said people who don’t know what the entrée is made of will always ask what it is with the response being “well just try them first and then we’ll tell you what they are.”

“A lot of kids call them chicken,” Kathy said with a laugh.

Entrees at the restaurant are served “family style” with spaghetti, meatballs, ravioli, salad, an anti-pasta plate, and garlic bread, which according to Katie, overwhelms a lot of first-time customers.

“It’s confusing at first, they don’t really understand the menu so you have to give a thorough explanation what it means and then they always leave with to-go boxes,” Katie said.

Joe said the restaurant brings a unique dining experience with Katie adding the private dining rooms “intrigue people.”

But for most, Katie said the private rooms are one of the most desired things at the restaurant.

“It’s unique,” Katie said. “I don’t know anywhere else that has quite this setup.”

Pete’s Place is located at 120 SW 8th Street in Krebs off of U.S. 270 Highway. The restaurant opens daily at 11 a.m. and currently closes at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Orders for takeout are available for pickup or curbside delivery can be made by calling 918-423-2042 or online at www.petes.org.

