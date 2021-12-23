Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County doubles in one day, health officials say

Los Angeles County is reporting 6,509 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which has more than doubled since Tuesday's count and is "one of the steepest rises we've ever seen over the course of the pandemic,'' according to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

"This steep increase, one of the steepest rises we've ever seen over the course of the pandemic, reflects the increased circulation of omicron and the associated rapid acceleration of transmission associated with this variant," she said.

Another 16 COVID deaths are being reported, and another 162 confirmed cases of the omicron variant.

In addition, Ferrer announced the county's positivity rate jumped to 4.5%. She said last Thursday, the positivity rate in the county was at 1.9%.

"These numbers make it crystal clear that we're headed into a very challenging time over the holiday," she said. "If our case numbers continue to increase at a rapid pace over this week and next, we could be looking at case numbers we have never seen before."

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out new actions to slow the spread of the virus in California that includes a booster mandate for health care workers, increased testing access for students, and expanded hours at testing sites.

The governor said testing site hours will be expanded for state-operated centers that have reached capacity. California has established 6,288 testing sites statewide.

Last week, Newsom, who imposed the first statewide shutdown order in March 2020, warned that cases would likely rise and re-imposed a rule requiring everyone to wear masks at public indoor gatherings.

Over 1,700 health care workers have already been deployed to support health care facilities and expand surge capacity, and an additional 500 are expected to arrive in the days ahead.

California has administered over 64 million vaccinations, 24 million more vaccinations than the next closest state, with over 87% of Californians aged 5 and older having received at least one vaccine dose. Over 8.7 million boosters have been administered, with more age groups becoming eligible.

Much about the variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Scientists say omicron spreads more easily than other coronavirus strains, including delta. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a third shot for the best chance at preventing infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.

California has so far fared far better than many other states. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists California as a place with "high" transmission of the virus, along with nearly everywhere else in the country. But in the last week California averaged 114 new cases per 100,000 people, less than half the national rate.

While 70% of Californians have been fully vaccinated, that still leaves 30% - or roughly 12 million people - who haven't been. The California Department of Public Health says people who are not vaccinated are seven times more likely to get infected, nearly 13 times more likely to be hospitalized and nearly 16 times more likely to die from the coronavirus.

Coronavirus related hospitalizations have been rising slowly in California, up 15% in the last 11 days to 3,852. That's less than half as many as during the late summer peak and one-fifth of a year ago, before vaccines were widely available.