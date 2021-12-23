ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Uber Driver Cooperating With Pasco County Sheriff, Reported Kidnapping

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uSOFE_0dTy8zbj00

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for John Geary, the registered owner and Uber driver from the suspicious incident, which has been reclassified to a kidnapping.

On Wednesday evening, John Geary was located and was being cooperative with investigators.

Pasco Sheriff said that additional evidence was being reviewed and the investigation is ongoing.

No arrest has been made at this time.

A Uber passenger called 911 regarding a physical altercation with a hidden passenger in the vehicle stowed away under a blanket in the backseat. The reporting victim exited the silver 2021 Honda Accord and captured a photo of the license plate 47ABIS heading east on Little Rd.

If you have any information on Geary’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately. Updates will be provided when available.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 1

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Pinellas County Sheriff Investigates Inmate Death

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL, – Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 58-year-old inmate Gerald Moore. Detectives say Moore was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on October 2, 2021, after being arrested by the St Petersburg Police Department on two warrants for Failure to Appear on Violation of Probation for Criminal Mischief and Resisting Arrest with Violence.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man And Woman Arrested For Trafficking Meth

Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents arrested Crystal Ann Young, 37, of Cape Canaveral, and Leroy Eugene Pendleton, 55, of Cocoa, on charges related to methamphetamine trafficking. Young faces one count each of principal in first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiracy to trafficking in methamphetamine, while Pendleton faces one...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Politics#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Cold Case: Three Unsolved Murders

A cold case is any criminal investigation by a law enforcement agency that has not been solved for (generally) at least one year and, as a result, has been closed from further regular investigations. The three cases we are publishing today are out of Alachua County, Florida, and range in...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Free Press - TFP

46-Year-Old Homosassa Man Killed In Scooter Crash

CITRUS COUNTY, FL. – A 46-year-old Homosassa man was killed in a scooter crash that happened on Thursday around 6:00 pm. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man, driving a scooter, was traveling westbound on South Lewdingar Drive, west of Barbara Lane when, for an unknown reason, the rider failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and drove onto the unpaved shoulder and was ejected from the vehicle.
HOMOSASSA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
92K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy