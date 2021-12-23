Uber Driver Cooperating With Pasco County Sheriff, Reported Kidnapping

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for John Geary, the registered owner and Uber driver from the suspicious incident, which has been reclassified to a kidnapping.

On Wednesday evening, John Geary was located and was being cooperative with investigators.

Pasco Sheriff said that additional evidence was being reviewed and the investigation is ongoing.

No arrest has been made at this time.

A Uber passenger called 911 regarding a physical altercation with a hidden passenger in the vehicle stowed away under a blanket in the backseat. The reporting victim exited the silver 2021 Honda Accord and captured a photo of the license plate 47ABIS heading east on Little Rd.

If you have any information on Geary’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately. Updates will be provided when available.

