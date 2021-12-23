21-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Holloway Street shooting

Durham Police Department arrested and charged the person accused of shooting and killing another man on Holloway Street last weekend.

Thursday, officers charged 21-year-old Nicareo Earl with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Saquan Facyson.

Police said Facyson was killed in the gun violence at Holloway Street and N. Briggs Avenue on Friday, December 17.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earl is in jail with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Sokal at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.