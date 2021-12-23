ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

21-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Holloway Street shooting

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TdZY6_0dTy8qfC00

Durham Police Department arrested and charged the person accused of shooting and killing another man on Holloway Street last weekend.

Thursday, officers charged 21-year-old Nicareo Earl with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Saquan Facyson.

Police said Facyson was killed in the gun violence at Holloway Street and N. Briggs Avenue on Friday, December 17.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earl is in jail with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Sokal at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Durham Police Department#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
48K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy