ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Announces 997K Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Saratoga Investment (SAR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 1.9% to $0.53; 7.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 annualized. This is a 1.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.52. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gap, Inc. (GPS) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 26, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guild Holdings Company#Ghld#Stockholders#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Park Aerospace (PKE) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 3, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTC: WAYN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC (“Sky”), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky’s business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Declares $0.24 Special Dividend; 2.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) declared a special dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 25, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) Declares $7.94 Special Dividend; 108.5% Yield, to Delist

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE: CDOR) declared a special dividend of $7.94 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 108.5 percent.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Declares $0.10 Special Dividend; 0.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Great Ajax Corp (NYSE: AJX) declared a special dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 25, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 10,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ventas (VTR) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend; 3.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ventas (NYSE: VTR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, or $1.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2022, to stockholders of record on January...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CBTX Inc. (CBTX) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ: CBTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, or $0.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.9 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy