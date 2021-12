Please keep our health care workers in mind as you make decisions about what COVID risks to take over the coming weeks. As of Dec. 14, there were 1,411 people hospitalized with COVID in Massachusetts, of which 326 were in the ICU and 176 were intubated. That is well below the level in the first April 2020 surge when hospitalizations peaked at almost 4,000, yet for a combination of reasons, the hospital system is feeling a lot of strain.

