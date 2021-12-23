US Rep. Scanlon carjacked at gunpoint in South Philadelphia; 5 arrested in Delaware

UPDATED: Dec. 23, 6:40 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon said she was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in South Philadelphia . Hours later, authorities tracked down the car in Delaware and arrested five people.

The attack happened at FDR Park around 2:45 p.m. after Scanlon took part in a meeting. She was not physically hurt, according to her communications director Lauren Cox.

Law enforcement sources told KYW Newsradio that FBI tracking led the search for Scanlon's car to Newark, Delaware. Four men and a woman were found inside the stolen car and subsequently arrested.

Police said Scanlon was walking to her car at 1900 Pattison Ave. when two armed suspects approached her and demanded the keys. They took her car, a phone and credit cards, officials said.

One man took her 2017 blue Acura MDX SUV and fled southbound on I-95. The other got in a different SUV to follow.

In a statement, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said, "I am relieved that Congresswoman Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time. The PPD will continue to provide any support needed in this case and will work diligently alongside our federal partners to assist in bringing those responsible to justice."

"[Scanlon] thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety," added Cox.

Scanlon's district covers most of Delaware County as well as small parts of Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties.