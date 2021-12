Sales of tablets have seen a consistent increase in 2021 in Brazil, driven by the current focus on studying and working from home, according to new data from IDC. The IDC research reports an increase of 68% in tablet sales in the second quarter of 2021 in relation to Q2 2020, with 801,000 units sold. In the third quarter, some 884,000 units were sold, the equivalent to an 18.2% increase in relation to the same period last year.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO