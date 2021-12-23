ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Novavax stock jumps nearly 5% following positive early COVID-19 vaccine data

By Wallace Witkowski
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqYTl_0dTvBh2O00
Vials with Covid-19 vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of U.S. biotech company Novavax, on Nov. 17, 2020. By Justin Tallis/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjOt8_0dTvBh2O00

Novavax Inc. shares gained in the extended session Wednesday after the biotech drug maker said initial data showed its COVID-19 vaccine booster showed immune responses against the omicron variant.

Novavax (NVAX) shares ended after-hours trading up 4.8%, after rising as much as 6% and dropping as much as 8% from their Wednesday close of $183.30.

The company said data showed a two-dose regimen of its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine demonstrated “broad cross-reactivity against omicron and other circulating variants from a primary 2-dose regimen, with responses that increased following a third dose at six months.”

“We are encouraged that boosted responses against all variants were comparable to those associated with high vaccine efficacy in our Phase 3 clinical trials, suggesting that NVX-CoV2373 can play an important role in the ongoing fight against new variants,” said Gregory Glenn, Novavax president of research and development, in statement.

“Given the continued evolution of the coronavirus, the development of an omicron vaccine could be necessary. Novavax has cloned, expressed and characterized the omicron spike protein vaccine and will soon enter the GMP-phase of production,” Glenn said. “We expect to begin clinical studies in the first quarter of 2022.”

Novavax shares are up 59% over the past 12 months, compared with a 27% gain in the S&P 500 index (SPX)

Comments / 4

and thennn...
5d ago

People need to stay away from these "covid shots"...we do NOT have a cure for viruses..stop taking these dangerous shots!

Reply(1)
2
Related
MarketWatch

Kinksa Pharmaceuticals stock tumbles after treatment of COVID-related ARDS disappoints in late-stage trial

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. KNSA, -3.12% tumbled 15.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company said a Phase 3 trial of mavrilimumab for treatment of COVID-19-related acute respiratory syndrome (ARDS) failed to meet the primary efficacy endpoint. The company said a total of 582 patients in the Phase 3 trial were randomized to receive a single intravenous dose of mavrilimumab or placebo, and the primary efficacy endpoint was for proportion of patients alive and free of mechanical ventilation at Day 29. "The Phase 3 study of mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS did not provide the expected outcome, however we are proud of our efforts to help patients in need during this unprecedented time," said Kiniksa Chief Executive Sanj Patel. "We continue to believe in the potential broad utility of mavrilimumab and are evaluating next steps for the molecule." The stock has rallied 7.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.84% higher to $169.67 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $10.25 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Biotechnology#Stock#Vials#Novavax Inc#Omicron#Nvax#Nvx#Gmp#Spx
Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Today

India granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will be manufactured and marketed in India by Novavax's partner, Serum Institute of India. Novavax still expects to complete its U.S. EUA filing by year-end. What happened. Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) were jumping 5.2% as of 11:05 a.m....
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
Boston Herald

Moderna’s booster significantly increases antibody levels against omicron variant, Cambridge company says

As omicron rages across the U.S. and world, Moderna says its booster dose appears to be effective against the highly contagious COVID-19 variant. The Cambridge company’s authorized 50-microgram booster of its mRNA vax increased neutralizing antibody levels against omicron by about 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels. The 37-fold booster jump is higher than Pfizer’s 25-fold increase.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Kilgore News Herald

Novavax Announces Initial Omicron Cross-Reactivity Data from COVID-19 Vaccine Booster and Adolescent Studies

- Two-dose primary regimen of NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated cross-reactive immune responses against Omicron (B.1.1.529) and other variants. - Third dose produced increased immune responses comparable to or exceeding levels associated with protection in Phase 3 clinical trials, with a 9.3-fold IgG rise and a 19.9-fold ACE2 inhibition increase after booster dose.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Trial Booster Study

Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) revealed that the first booster doses of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant, has been administered under the company’s ongoing PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. The study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the heterologous or homologous third dose of the vaccine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine recommended for EU authorization

EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has decided by consensus that the “data on the vaccine were robust and met the EU criteria for efficacy, safety and quality,” the regulatory agency said in a press release. Novavax’s (NVAX) protein-based shot is the fifth vaccine recommended in the region for the prevention of COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Seeking Alpha

Novavax gains on WHO greenlight for COVID-19 vaccine

The newly-approved vaccine is a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine for active immunization of those 18 years of age or older. It will be manufactured and marketed in India as Covovax by Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume. Covovax is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine option.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Motley Fool

Why Novavax, BioNTech, and Moderna Stocks Are Jumping This Week

Worries about the spread of the Omicron variant caused all three vaccine stocks to jump. Novavax also had other good news with regulatory filings in Japan and the United Arab Emirates. BioNTech and Moderna were helped by data showing that boosters of their vaccines provided protection against Omicron. What happened.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

Novavax Jumps After Covid Shot Gets WHO Nod, Nears EU Approval

Investing.com – Novavax stock (NASDAQ: NVAX ) surged more than 5% Friday after the World Health Organization validated the company’s Covid-19 vaccine. The company now awaits the European drug regulator’s nod which should, according to Financial Times, come next week. The WHO's endorsement paves the way for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy