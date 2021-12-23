ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron is milder, studies suggest — but fears remain for NHS as case numbers skyrocket

By Samuel Lovett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05yjwi_0dTtXqWH00

The Omicron wave appears to be milder than that of the Delta variant, with those infected 40 to 70 per cent less likely to be admitted to hospital, according to two preliminary studies published on Wednesday.

But scientists warned that the reduction in severity could be cancelled out by the “alarming” rate at which Omicron is spreading, as the number of daily infections soared past 100,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

The number of daily hospital admissions is also at its highest level since February, fuelling fears the NHS could still be overwhelmed in the coming weeks.

Yet despite calls for No 10 to make clear its plan of action for the New Year, The Independent understands that Boris Johnson has pushed back a decision on whether measures will be needed, and what they make look like, until after Christmas.

Time is running out to act before 2022 arrives – next Wednesday is thought to be the last day MPs can be brought back to pass legislation in time for New Year’s Eve – as Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland all announced new restrictions to tackle Omicron.

Locally, NHS trusts and leaders have been asked if they would be able to open temporary “field” hospitals due to fears over a shortage of beds in the coming weeks, with the number of Covid admissions continuing to climb.

Nationally, 1,061 people were hospitalised on Monday, according to NHS England – a 34 per cent week-on-week rise and the highest number for a single day since 19 February. Daily admissions during the second wave peaked at 4,134, on 12 January.

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose Imperial College London study suggests there is a 40 per cent risk reduction in hospitalisation from Omicron, said London in particular was seeing an “alarming rise” in both cases and the number of people being admitted to hospital.

Professor Mark Woolhouse, a co-author of a Scottish paper on the severity of Omicron, said: “An individual infection could be relatively mild for the vast majority of people, but the potential for all these infections to come at once and put serious strain on the NHS remains.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is also set to release its own data on the variant’s virulence in a technical briefing on Thursday, helping to provide more understanding of how health services in Britain might be impacted over winter.

The research from Imperial and Scotland suggests that fewer people infected with Omicron are requiring hospital treatment, compared to Delta and other variants.

However, both papers were based on a small number of cases and lacked data on the over-60s, who have yet to record the same infection rates as younger age groups.

The Imperial study said that people with Omicron are 15 to 20 per cent less likely to need admission to hospital, and 40 to 45 per cent less likely to require a stay of one night or more.

Scientists from the Scotland-wide study, called Early Pandemic Evaluation and Enhanced Surveillance of Covid-19 , said the variant is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of hospitalisation.

Neither paper has yet to be peer reviewed.

It remains unclear whether Omicron is innately less virulent than its viral predecessors, or whether it appears so because of the high levels of immunity in the population.

Either way, scientists believe its transmissibility and ability to partially evade the immune response, leading to the mass infections of hundreds of thousands of people, will likely place severe pressures on the NHS. A total of 106,122 tested positive for Covid on Wednesday, though this figure is thought to be many times higher.

Dr Jim McMenamin, the national Covid-19 incident director for Public Health Scotland (PHS), labelled his study’s findings a “qualified good-news story”, but said that it was “important we don’t get ahead of ourselves”.

“The potentially serious impact of Omicron on a population cannot be underestimated,” he added. “And a smaller proportion of a much greater number of cases that might ultimately require treatment can still mean a substantial number of people who may experience severe Covid infections that could lead to potential hospitalisation.”

Professor Azra Ghan, a co-author of the Imperial paper, said the apparent lower severity of Omicron may be “offset” by its heightened ability to get around the body’s immunological defences, compared to Delta.

“[That] may actually end up offsetting the balance so that we’ll be in a similar position in terms of the overall severity profile and infections coming into hospital,” she said.

If Omicron continues to spread at its current rate, this will still pose “quite a challenge to the NHS”, Professor Ferguson said, but added that “we’re not talking about anything like we saw last year with overflowing intensive care units and ventilated beds”.

He said more data was needed before any firm conclusions over the severity of the variant could be drawn. The Scottish scientists said they won’t be able to provide a better picture until the new year.

Downing Street has argued against imposing further restrictions until the data is clearer. But such an approach has drawn criticism from the devolved nations, who have already opted to tighten measures.

The first minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, where the “rule of six”, table service only and two-metre social distancing will be restored in hospitality settings from Boxing Day, tore into the indecision in London.

“I think that the UK government is in a state of paralysis about all of this,” Drakeford said, as he announced the restrictions on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland has ordered the closure of nightclubs from Sunday after reporting an all-time high of 3,231 cases on Wednesday. It has also limited restaurants to serve no more than six people per table.

In Scotland, first minister Nicola Sturgeon has introduced new curbs on hospitality while live sports will be “effectively spectator free” for three weeks from Boxing Day, leaving England as an outlier.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Unvaccinated workers must come clean to employers under new Covid rules

Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Mark Drakeford
Daily Mail

Omicron variant could cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations PER DAY and 'very substantially overwhelm the NHS', warns Professor Lockdown

The Omicron variant could 'substantially overwhelm' the NHS and cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations a day, according to 'Professor Lockdown' Neil Ferguson. The Government scientist, whose modelling spooked Number 10 into ordering the original coronavirus lockdown last March, said was the UK was experiencing a 'very explosive wave of infection' because of the new variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

UK doctor reveals telltale nightly symptom of surging Omicron variant

A noted British doctor is highlighting several symptoms that distinguish the Omicron variant from the common cold and even other strains of COVID-19 — including drenching night sweats. Dr. Amir Khan, a physician with the UK’s National Health Service, described the distinguishing episodes as “those kind of drenching night...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Nhs England#Hospital#Covid#Time#Imperial College London#Scottish
The Independent

Titanic Exhibition Centre transforms into mass vaccination site

The Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast has been transformed into Northern Ireland’s latest mass Covid vaccination centre. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as booster doses will be available. Tanya Daly, clinical lead of the Covid vaccination programme for the South Eastern Health and...
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Northern Ireland experiencing ‘largest ever’ avian flu outbreak in UK

Northern Ireland is witnessing the “largest ever” outbreak of avian flu in the UK after two additional suspected cases were discovered.The cases have been identified in a commercial poultry flock near Markethill in Co Armagh and a commercial duck flock in Coagh, Co Tyrone.Disease control measures have been put in place, including the humane culling of the affected birds, some 14,000 in Armagh and 22,000 in Tyrone.It follows confirmation of two positive cases in each of those counties earlier this month, in Aughnacloy and Broughshane Two further suspect cases of notifiable avian influenza identified in a commercial poultry flock near...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron: Half of colds will be Covid, warn UK researchers

If you have a sore throat, runny nose and a headache there is a good chance it will be Covid, warn UK researchers. The Zoe Covid study team has been tracking the pandemic using feedback from the general public, and estimates half of people with cold-like symptoms actually have Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron: Rising numbers of NHS staff off work because of Covid

The number of NHS staff off-work because of Covid is rising across England, official data shows. Nearly 19,000 NHS staff were absent for Covid-related reasons on 19 December - up 54% on the previous week. A further 119,789 Covid infections were recorded in the UK on Thursday, setting another new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine ‘preventing lagged rise in deaths’

The use of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in vulnerable people may be resulting in a lower death toll in the UK compared to Europe according to the former chief of the country’s vaccine taskforce.Clive Dix said the durable cellular immunity response produced by the AZ jab can potentially “last for life”.The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab was approved last December, and vaccines were initially rolled out among the older and the most vulnerable in society.Mr Dix told The Daily Telegraph: “If you look across Europe, with the rise in cases, there’s also a corresponding lagged rise in deaths, but not in...
WORLD
The Independent

Tighter Covid rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – but not England

New restrictions to fight the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus come into effect in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day.But England remains under the government’s less stringent plan B curbs, after Boris Johnson put off any decision on tighter controls until after Christmas.The prime minister has said he will not hesitate to impose new rules if necessary, but he is coming under intense pressure from his own MPs not to introduce harsher measures, which would inflict financial damage on pubs, restaurants and shops hoping to recoup some of the losses of a disrupted Christmas period during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ministers meet for Covid talks amid fears for NHS from Omicron spread

Boris Johnson’s senior ministers are meeting to discuss the rising tide of Covid cases amid warnings the NHS could be overwhelmed without further action to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.The Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty will brief an unscheduled meeting of the Cabinet on Monday.Downing Street denied it was an emergency meeting, saying ministers were being updated on a fast-changing situation.It comes after the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) warned daily hospital admissions could reach 3,000 without further restrictions.Downing Street did not deny reports that a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Huge rise in first Covid jabs as vaccine refuseniks come forward

The number of people getting their first jabs of the Covid vaccine soared in the run-up to Christmas, the latest government figures show.Just over 221,000 first doses were administered in England in the week ending 21 December – a 46 per cent rise from the previous week, the Department for Health and Social Care said.The largest increase was seen among young people – one of the groups that the vaccine programme has found hardest to reach – with an 85 per cent increase in first doses for those aged 18 and 24, and a 71 per cent rise in first...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Large wave’ of coming Covid hospital admissions could be worse than last winter, Sage warns

A large wave of Covid hospitalisations should be expected “soon” and could be worse than last winter, the UK government’s top scientific advisors have warned.Data suggesting that the Omicron variant might cause less severe illness than the Delta strain raised hopes that further restrictions may not be necessary after Christmas.However, in a gloomy assessment published late on Christmas Eve, the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group said a “large wave” of hospitalisations “should be expected soon given infections are increasing rapidly”.The minutes from the Sage meeting on 23 December also warned that the peak in admissions this winter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

401K+
Followers
149K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy