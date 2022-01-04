ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Produce (AVO) Reports Q4 EPS of $0.24

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mission Produce (NASDAQ: AVO) reported Q4 EPS of $0.24, versus $0.29...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Park Aerospace (PKE) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.08

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.08, versus $0.05 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.9 million, versus $10.4 million reported last year. For earnings history...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend; $50M Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, or $0.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 24, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Greenidge Generation (GREE) Reports Q4 Bitcoin Production of 609 BTC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge") today announced bitcoin ("BTC") production and mining capacity for December 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, Greenidge produced 609 BTC, an increase...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

AT&T (T) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend; 9.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AT&T (NYSE: T) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, or $2.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on January...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: WD-40 Q1 Earnings

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. WD-40 beat estimated earnings by 7.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.25, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $10.19 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Falls as RBC, Oppenheimer Downgrade on Valuation

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are down over 2% in pre-open Friday after the company saw its ratings slashed at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Upgrades CVR Energy (CVI) to Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Sam Margolin upgraded CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced its fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results and issued guidance. Bed Bath & Beyond reported a quarterly earnings loss of 25 cents per share, which was down from earnings of 8 cents per share year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.88 billion, which came in below the estimate of $2 billion.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Intuit Stock Soared 69% Higher in 2021

Revenue jumped 52% year over year in the latest quarter, helping push Intuit shares higher. Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) -- the top fintech company that owns TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Credit Karma -- jumped 69% higher in 2021 according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's on top of the 45% gain in 2020, as Intuit's financial services software is getting a lift from the rapid pace of new small business creation.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gap, Inc. (GPS) Misses Q3 EPS by 24c, Cuts FY EPS Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.27, $0.24 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.94 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Resources Connection (RGP) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.47, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at $200.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $189.4 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Humana (HUM) Maintains FY21 EPS Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Members of Humana Inc.’s (the “Company”) senior management team are scheduled to meet with investors and analysts at industry conferences and various other meetings between January 6, 2022 and January 11, 2022. During the conferences and meetings, the Company intends to address its prospects and performance. The Company will not opine on any financial results or expectations for 2021 or 2022 at the meetings beyond those listed below since it is in the process of closing its books for the year ended December 31, 2021. The date and time of presentations to investors are available via the Investor Relations calendar of events on Humana’s website at humana.com.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Tops Q1 EPS by 8c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) reported Q1 EPS of $0.43, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $281.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $265.44 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

