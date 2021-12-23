ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19

6abc Action News
 4 days ago

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

According to the Eagles, Sirianni was feeling symptomatic and tested positive.

"Coach Sirianni will conduct his responsibilities remotely and remains hopeful to return by Sunday," the team said.

This news comes one day after the Eagles beat Washington at the Linc, in a game that had been postponed several days because of a COVID outbreak on the Washington Football Team.

"I wasn't feeling great this morning when I woke up and just got tested, and obviously we are where we are right now," Sirianni said at a news conference. "The rest of the week I'll be in every meeting, obviously virtually."

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni discusses COVID diagnosis at Wednesday news conference.

Washington took the field with a quarterback who signed four days earlier and was missing a handful of starters because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But now the question is: if Sirianni has COVID, will others within the organization test positive for it as well?

Dr. Delana Wardlaw with Temple Health says that wouldn't be a surprise.

"There's a good likelihood that the other players have been exposed, particularly if they weren't wearing masks, depending on vaccination status," said Wardlaw.

She also says outbreaks in the NFL and any contact sport are inevitable.

"It's almost impossible to protect everyone from contacting COVID. So, the best defense here is we do want to mask. We do want to make sure we're testing so we can identify those who have a positive test. But again, the most effective thing that we can do is vaccination," added Wardlaw.

Time will tell which players will be available on Sunday for the Eagles' next game against the New York Giants.

