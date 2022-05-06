ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

First look - TMNT creator Kevin Eastman's Elektra tale

By Michael Doran
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Okay, so it isn't a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover, but it's still Kevin Eatman drawing a Marvel adventure. The TMNT co-creator is writing and drawing a story in May 18's Elektra: Black, White & Blood #4, the final issue of the anthology series. In his story, Eastman will...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘Dark Crisis’: DC Comics Celebrates Comic Book Event With New Surprise

The Dark Crisis is upon us – in the best way possible. DC Comics announced today that one of its most anticipated stories will be accompanied by several treats to fans, retailers, and an homage to Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline. Celebrations include freebies, special editions, return of DC comics’ legendary artists and a breakdown of what we can expect to get in the coming months. Dark Crisis is a celebratory event that will spread across seven issues, and it chronicles an epic event set in motion after the “death” of the Justice League, and the heroes from Earth-0 who band together to continue protecting the planet from supervillain Pariah.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel First Look: Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #1

When Mjolnir comes crashing through Jane Foster’s apartment window, she fears the worst has happened to Thor. As Asgard’s greatest enemies – including Hela, Ulik the Troll and Enchantress – mount an assault on the Golden Realm, Jane must find Thor and save Asgard – even if that means she must once again risk her life to become Thor herself!
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Eastman
GamesRadar+

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, heroes in a half shell, have died at 38

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are no more. Following the deaths of Leonardo, Raphel, and Donatello under mysterious circumstances at the hands of the successor of their arch-enemy the Shredder, the remaining brother Michelangelo has died avenging their deaths. The deaths of Leo, Raph, and Donny, as they were affectionately...
COMICS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene appears to prove terrifying Thanos theory

An Avengers: Endgame deleted scene could prove that a popular theory about the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been true all along.The clip, which you can watch on streaming service Disney Plus, is an alternate version of a conversation between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) featured in the film.Swinton’s character can be seen telling Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline. However, she then goes on to reveal something that was omitted from the film – that she’s already used the Time Stone to see beyond her very own death.It’s here where...
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmnt#Elektra#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#White Blood
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Sam Raimi Says He’s Open To ‘Spider-Man 4’ As Tobey Maguire Cast As Charlie Chaplin In ‘Babylon’

After giving us his original “Spider-Man” trilogy, it’s exciting for many comic book movie fans that director Sam Raimi‘s finally returning to the world of Marvel Comics Raimi is in the director’s chair for the upcoming “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” allowing him to play the biggest sandbox in modern cinema, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while that film is starting to bubble with anticipation and is only a few short weeks away, Raimi isn’t closing the door on more Marvel, more specifically, his old Spider-Man character.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Pizza
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Teaser Reveals Major Marvel Character Cut From Avengers: Infinity War

Judgment is upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This universe is only one of an infinite number," says the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange — and they're all safeguarded by the Living Tribunal. In a new promo for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the dimension-traversing teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) opens a portal revealing the glowy-eyed, three-faced visage of one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the vast Marvel Multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) navigating these strange new realities subject to the judgment of the Living Tribunal.
MOVIES
ComicBook

George Perez: Marvel and DC Comics Issue Statements After Comics Legend's Death

DC Comics and Marvel paid tribute to George Perez on Saturday after the comics legend died. When news about the 67-year-old broke, the comics community gathered to celebrate the life of a true legend in this industry. The two massive publishers had to commemorate Perez for the ways he's shaped both of their mythologies over the year. His pencils on The Avengers and DC's Justice League of America are absolutely iconic. Marvel is actually where he began his career under Rich Buckler on Marvel's Astonishing Tales. However, for a lot of fans the contributions to DC works like The New Teen Titans and Wonder Woman cannot be overstated. A lot of the modern approach to these characters can be traced back to the pages that Perez and his partners rendered. Check out what DC had to say upon news of his passing.
ENTERTAINMENT
GamesRadar+

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness review: "Enough crowd-pleasing moments to reward the faithful"

"The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little," cautioned Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in box-office behemoth Spider-Man: No Way Home. Audiences are somewhat better 'versed these days, as the MCU’s Phase 4 has been laying the groundwork for multiple realities that allow you to have your cake in one dimension and eat it in the next. Animated series What If…? explored the butterfly-effect possibilities with some of the saga’s core characters, while No Way Home demonstrated the crowd-pleasing potential for fan service (multiple Spider-Men!), following in the web trails of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Green Lantern Director Regrets Helming Ryan Reynolds Film

People have been making jokes about the Green Lantern film for a long time. Even Ryan Reynolds loves to poke fun at his DC flick which suffered from negative reviews back in 2011. But how does Martin Campbell feel about the movie's failure? The director just admitted that he regrets working on the film, claiming that he shouldn't have directed a superhero movie in the first place!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Elizabeth Olsen Addresses if Scarlet Witch is Hero or Villain in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Who is the villain of Doctor Strange 2? Marvel fans have been asking that ever since the sequel was announced, and the trailers haven't exactly clarified the issue. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will live up to its title, as Spider-Man director Sam Raimi takes viewers on a wild (and at times frightening) ride through different realities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along the way, we'll be meeting variant versions of Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch – any number of whom could be evil. A lot of fans also speculate that one of Marvel's evil entities could be the true mastermind behind the threat.
MOVIES
KYMA News 11

Comic book shortage in America

For over 80 years, the comic book industry has achieved great success when it comes to its comic book collection and the movies based on certain intellectual properties. The post Comic book shortage in America appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
ComicBook

Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

16K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy