Best Ralph Lauren Golf Polos 2022

Ralph Lauren apparel is renowned for its style and high-quality performance so all of golf won when the brand decided to make golf gear. Having previously worked with Justin Thomas and continuing to do so with Billy Horschel, Ralph Lauren has the RLX and Polo Golf lines which offer something slightly unique from one another.

For the polos below, Polo Golf is all about classic style and simplicity, whereas the RLX range seeks to update those classic aesthetics and update them with performance-driven design. Acknowledging all of this, below we take a look at some of the best designs from the brand.

A golf polo is an important item of apparel to get right because they have to be able to deal with hot and cold conditions, sweat and breathability, all the while remaining comfortable. They must also make sure the golf swing is unhampered and free, not to mention they have to look the part, too.

We are confident the models below deliver in all of these ways so check them out.

Ralph Lauren RLX Airflow Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: Various styles available

The Airflow polo is one of the most popular in the RLX range because it offers comfort for all day wear. It is constructed with lightweight fabric so you don’t feel weighed down, stretch fabric so you can move with ease, moisture wicking fabric to prevent sweat build up, and UV protected fabric to keep the skin safe from harmful sunrays.

Ralph Lauren RLX Printed Airflow Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: One

You can also get the Airflow in a printed design like the one above. This new design which features a repeating pattern of palm trees & cocktails really looks good in the blue lagoon color.

Obviously, with the Airflow name it has the respective technology built in, to help you stay cool, dry and comfortable. It also stretches nicely when needed.

Ralph Lauren RLX Classic Fit Performance Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: Various styles available

The Classic Fit Performance line of polo shirts from Ralph Lauren RLX is pretty comprehensive and, as such, not one polo makes our list here, we instead wanted to mention the range. With a mix of classic and floral traditional designs, they are also extremely lightweight and feature moisture-wicking properties.

Ralph Lauren RLX Tech Pique Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: One

We think this polo looks great, as you would expect from Ralph Lauren, but it is also lightweight, stretchy, moisture-wicking, and a design worthy of inclusion on this list of the best designer golf clothing .

Ralph Lauren RLX Stripe Performance Pique Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 3

Our final RLX pick is this striped polo which is available in three colors. RLX branding is featured in several locations to provide a tour inspired look, while the lightweight technical pique fabric is soft to the touch with moisture wicking properties for extreme comfort in performance. The rib knit collar & cuffs are also a nice touch.

Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Classic Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 8+

Keep things simple but stylish with this classic polo from Ralph Lauren. It has a cotton rich construction with a little extra stretch to help you during the swing and it is no understatement to say the design works with pretty much any outfit. It also helps that there are loads of colors to choose from as well.

Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Stripe Profit Performance Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 3

One of our favorite polos of any kind is this classically striped model in the Polo Golf range. All three colors (blue, green, pink), look fantastic whilst the blend of Pima cotton with polyester and elastane gives a stretchy feel. The quality of the stitching and versatility of this polo really sends it over the top as well.

Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Stripe Tour Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 4

Knit with long-staple cotton, this piqué Polo shirt wicks away moisture to help keep you cool, dry, and comfortable. The subtlety of the striped design really looks good in all four colors as well.

Along with being worn on the course, you can also wear it off it, as the lightweight cotton material features a two button placket, a fold down collar, short sleeves, a spliced hem and ribbed cuffs for comfort.

Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Bear Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 3

Our final pick on this guide is the famous Bear polo. It is constructed with breathable mesh, allowing air to reach the skin to help prevent sweat build up. Additionally the cotton fabric is durable enough to be worn and, importantly washed, all the time so this could fast become your favorite polo. It also has nice little details as well, such as the side slits, ribbed collar and sleeves, and the bear embroidery on the chest.

How we test golf shirts

At Golf Monthly we pride ourselves on our honest, insightful and comprehensive content, and our testing procedure reflects that for all golf products, not just golf polos.

In terms of specifics, with polos we would be given samples and then put them to the test out on the golf course in different conditions. This testing often takes place over a number of rounds, and we often put products to the test off the golf course as well to see how versatile they are.

The final point we wanted to mention is no manufacturer can buy a good review because our testing team seeks to be as honest, and transparent as possible.

How to choose the right polo shirt

As mentioned, there is a lot to think about when picking the right polo shirt for you. With that in mind, we have come up with several things for you to think about before purchasing.

Length - During the golf swing if you find your shirt coming untucked often, or your belly starts to show then you should think about a polo with a longer length. That way it will remain tucked in throughout the round and beyond.

Fit - Do you want a more loose fitting polo or something with more of an athletic fit? Slim fit or classic fit? Most polos come in lots of sizes so be wary of getting something that isn't fitting correctly for you. This should not be a problem with RLX or Polo Golf as both lines offer lots of different sizes.

Sleeves - It doesn't sound that important, but a polo with sleeves too long or too short can be annoying. They should come to the middle of the upper arm, and the seam should align with the middle of the shoulders.

Fabric - Have a think about what fabric you would like the polo to be made from. As the models above show, Ralph Lauren polos are made from a variety of fabrics and each offer something a little different when it comes to feel. For example, there are loads of materials used these days such as polyester, spandex, lycra, nylon and cotton. Often polos are made with a combination of these.

Technology - Most brands make polo shirts that offer technology to help in a variety of ways. Ralph Lauren is no exception as the brand makes golf polos to help deal with sweat and moisture management. Some offer UV protection, anti-microbial properties, and some are also doing their bit for the environment too with sustainable fabric construction. Of course, several of the models above have been designed with all of these facets in mind.

Design - Striped? Floral? An all-over print? As the Ralph Lauren models above show, gone are the days of drab boring polo designs and in modern golf most brands really push the boat out. The sheer array of polo shirts we picked out above shows this clearly. Whatever fashion sense you have, there will be a polo for you.

Price - Of course the price is always something people should think about. Some of the model above are punchy when talking about buying a polo shirt but some can also be found cheaper with different retailers so it is worth having a scout around online.

FAQ's

Is Ralph Lauren a golf brand?

Ralph Lauren itself is a designer clothing brand that has two arms in the world of golf. The first is Polo Golf, which is all about classic style and simplicity, whereas the RLX range seeks to update those classic aesthetics and update them with performance-driven design.

What is RLX Golf?

RLX is the high performance golf clothing brand from world renowned designer label Ralph Lauren.