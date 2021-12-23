COVID-19 live updates: Remaining performances of 'A Christmas Carol' at Golden Gate Theater canceled

A surge in coronavirus cases has been reported in the Bay Area and across California as well as the country due in part to the emergence of the highly-contagious omicron variant .

Dec. 22, 2021

Final performances of 'A Christmas Carol' at Golden Gate Theater canceled

The remaining performances of "A Christmas Carol" at Golden Gate Theater have been canceled due to breakthrough cases within the cast. Ticket holders will be contacted by their original point of purchase. For questions, please email feedback@broadwaysf.com.

Gov. Newsom lays out new actions to slow spread of COVID

Governor Newsom is laying out new actions to slow the spread of COVID in California that includes a booster mandate for health care workers, increased testing access for students, and expanded hours at testing sites.

Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment

U.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19 , a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.

Booster shots 'will really help us' with omicron, CDC director says

About 73% of U.S. COVID-19 cases are now the omicron variant, but that number rises to 90% in areas like New York, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told "Good Morning America" Wednesday.

"Things are moving quickly," she said. "The doubling times of this virus are very fast, around two days."

But Walensky said the booster shot "will really help" with this variant.

"What we know about omicron is that it has a lot of mutations, and with more mutations we need more immune protection. And that's really why this booster shot will really help us," Walensky said.

Dec. 21, 2021

Rep. Barbara Lee tests positive for COVID

Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-13) announced Tuesday that she has a breakthrough case of COVID. Rep. Lee says she is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" and following health guidelines which includes quarantining.

Oakland requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, bars, gyms and more

People visiting several types of facilities in Oakland as well as City Hall must now provide proof of vaccination to get inside. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to approve the requirement in an effort to boost the vaccination rate in the city. Places that will now require proof of vaccination include where food or drinks are served, entertainment venues, theaters, concert venues, museums, recreational facilities, yoga studios, gyms, fitness centers, senior adult care centers, large indoor events at facilities owned by the city or privately, City Hall and programs at city senior centers.

California to require healthcare workers to take COVID-19 booster

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom announced all state healthcare workers will be required to get a COVID-19 booster. The memo posted to Twitter did not say when, but that more details will be coming Wednesday.

UC Santa Cruz to hold classes online for 2 weeks of winter quarter

University of California, Santa Cruz announced Tuesday that classes will be held online for the first two weeks of the winter quarter in January out of concern about the recent rise in COVID-19 infections and the likelihood that they will continue to increase because of holiday gatherings.

The school's winter quarter starts Jan. 3, but instruction will take place remotely instead of in-person until Jan. 18, although students are encouraged to return to campus on schedule and other campus operations will continue, UC Santa Cruz officials said.

Santa Cruz Co. reports 2 cases of omicron variant

Santa Cruz County officials announced Tuesday that they have identified two cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the county. Samples collected last Thursday and Friday from two people in their 20s living in the north part of the county tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19 that experts say is more transmissible than previous variants.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced a proposal to require all San Jose city employees to have a booster shot or third round of vaccinations. The proposal would be a condition of employment for city workers, and would also apply to residents or visitors that enter city-owned facilities. If the proposal passes the city council vote, San Jose could become the first city in California with such a mandate. Currently, San Jose requires proof of full vaccination to all city-owned facilities.

Fauci predicts omicron will peak soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci said omicron's peak will be soon: "It's going to be a matter of a couple of weeks that we then start to see just as dramatic a decline," he said. "That's what we're hoping for."

"When you have something that goes up this quickly, often you see it come right back down. Because what will happen is that either almost everyone is either going to get infected, particularly the unvaccinated, or be vaccinated," he said. "And the vaccinated people will either be -- particularly the boosted people, and it's very important to underscore right now the importance of getting boosted -- that those people will either be protected from infection, or if they do get infected, they'll have a relatively mild course of infection."

Dec. 20, 2021

Oakland may require vaccine proof for indoor businesses

People in Oakland would need to show proof of COVID vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms, and other indoor public places under a proposed new ordinance. The city council is expected to vote on the measure Tuesday.

If passed, it would go into effect Feb. 1. The ordinance would apply to anyone 12 and older.

San Francisco, Contra Costa County, and the city of Berkeley recently approved similar measures.

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine booster increases omicron neutralizing antibodies

Moderna on Monday said its current vaccine booster increased neutralizing antibodies against omicron within a month of getting the shot.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker test positive for COVID breakthrough

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Cory Booker said Sunday they both tested positive for COVID-19 as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

Dec. 19, 2021

11 p.m.

3 omicron variant cases detected in the San Francisco's Mission District with no travel history

Nearly three weeks after the first omicron case in the U.S was detected in San Francisco, researchers at the Chan Zuckerberg BioHub detected three new cases in the Mission District.

Dec. 17, 2021

10 a.m.

1st case of omicron variant confirmed in Marin Co.

Marin County health officials confirmed their first case of the omicron variant. The individual had recently traveled from the Eastern U.S. and was fully vaccinated but had not yet received a booster shot. The person is now in isolation with mild symptoms.

COVID-19 positivity rate in New York City nearly doubles in 3 days

Alarmed by a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and the increasing prevalence of the omicron variant, New York City officials were working to distribute one million masks and 500,000 home tests, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Dec. 16, 2021

6 p.m.

Nearly a week after the first case of omicron was detected in the South Bay, Santa Clara County's top health officials are starting to express concern. Ten confirmed cases include four unvaccinated individuals, five vaccinated and one person who recently got a booster. Here's more from Santa Clara Co. Health Director Dr. Sara Cody.

CDC committee recommends opting for Pfizer or Moderna over J&J, if given the choice

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health advisers recommended Thursday.

Dec. 10, 2021

Health officials give update on 1st omicron case in Santa Clara Co.

Santa Clara County health officials say the person who contracted the omicron variant was exposed in Florida. The person noticed symptoms on Nov. 30 and was tested on Dec. 1. The person was vaccinated but not boosted and had "very mild" illness, according to Santa Clara Co. Health Director Dr. Sara Cody.

Health officials say they are doing waste water surveillance where they found the omicron variant in a sewer shed that serves 200,0000 people in the north part of the county.

Santa Clara Co. reports 1st omicron case

Santa Clara County is reporting its first case of omicron. The person is in isolation and was fully vaccinated but had not received a booster; they had recently returned from domestic travel out of state.

Dec. 8, 2021

A free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic in downtown Oakland has abruptly closed its doors, city officials announced Wednesday. The clinic at 250 Frank Ogawa Plaza, near City Hall, was scheduled to stay open until at least the end of December. But a shortage of vaccine and of staff forced it to close, according to city officials. City officials said a clinic in the Fruitvale area is open and supplying boosters, vaccinations, and testing for free. The clinic is located at 3411 E. 12th St., Suite 130. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the omicron variant is "almost certainly" not more severe than delta. He stressed, however, that it is important to not overinterpret early data, as the patients being followed skew younger and are less likely to become hospitalized. Severe illness can take weeks to develop.

Dec. 7, 2021

Chase Center updates COVID policy for kids

Children ages 5 to 11 now have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test prior to entry at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The test must be taken no more than 72 hours before the start of the event.

Dec. 6, 2021

SAP Center updates COVID policy

The SAP Center in San Jose will now require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test (within 72 hours of the event) for any guests ages 3-11 starting Thur. Dec. 9.

NYC mandating vaccines for all private sector employees

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a COVID vaccine mandate for all private-sector employers in New York City. The mandate is set to begin on December 27. The mayor called it a proactive, "First in the nation measure." In addition, de Blasio said there will also be required vaccine proof for indoor dining, fitness, and entertainment for children 5 to 11.

17 people test positive for COVID-19 on cruise ship in New Orleans

At least 17 people aboard a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The cases were found among both passengers and crew members on the Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship. A probable case of the omicron variant was also identified among a member of the crew, who is not a Louisiana resident and did not leave the ship, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Dec. 3, 2021

5 cases of omicron variant identified in Alameda Co.

Alameda County health officials announced Friday evening that they have identified five cases of the omicron variant, all individuals are vaccinated, and most had received boosters. Officials say the cases are linked to a Nov. 27 wedding in Wisconsin which one of these individuals attended upon return from international travel.

Hawaii latest state to confirm omicron case

Hawaii became the fifth state to detect the omicron variant, after confirming a case through expedited genomic sequencing, health officials said. The individual is an unvaccinated resident of Oahu who had a previous COVID-19 infection, the state health department said. The person is experiencing "moderate symptoms," the department said. The resident has no recent travel history, indicating that this is a case of community transmission, health officials said.

Dec. 2, 2021

Required masks on public transportation, including airplanes, rails and buses, will be extended through March 18, according to a new plan from the Biden administration.

Dec. 1, 2021

The first case of the Omicron variant in the United States is reported in San Francisco, city health officials said on Wednesday.

The city's health department confirmed that the infected person returned from South Africa on November 22, and is a San Francisco resident.

The patient had mild symptoms.

This is the first known case detected nationwide.

Omicron has been named a "variant of concern" and the CDC has been monitoring for it since before Thanksgiving.

Pfizer has officially requested Food and Drug Administration authorization of its COVID-19 booster for 16- and 17-year-olds, the company's CEO said.