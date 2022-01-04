UPDATE: Bernstein Upgrades Caterpillar (CAT) to Outperform

Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor upgraded Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $58.00 (from $57.00). The analyst comments "Since we last wrote on LEU, the company's share price has declined significantly. We believe this reflects a reversal of non-fundamental trading in the company's shares. Given the company's current share price of $47.06 and our outlook for improved operating results in 2022, we are returning to a Buy rating. Additionally, we are increasing our price target from $57.00 to $58.00 to reflect the impact from the completion of the Preferred Stock redemption."

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO