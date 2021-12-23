ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tony Blair called unvaccinated people ‘idiots’ and it has sparked a debate

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WlkKv_0dTVA8Nb00

Former prime minister Tony Blair said he was “a little too undiplomatic” after he called unvaccinated people “idiots” during an interview yesterday.

The former Labour leader appeared to row back on remarks he had made in an interview with Times Radio on Wednesday morning, as he spoke about encouraging vaccine take-up.

The interviews follow current prime minister Boris Johnson ruling out restrictions in England before Christmas . It also comes after the news that the self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people who catch the virus will be cut from ten days to seven if they receive negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period.

Asked about the remark on BBC Radio 4’s last night, he said: “Possibly I was a little too undiplomatic in my use of language.”

Blair, who since being in power has founded the non-governmental Tony Blair Institute, added: “We have got a piece of work out in the field at the moment as an institute, and I think the government should do the same – just investigating what is the profile, what are the reasons why people are not getting vaccinated.

“You have, as a government, got to go out and try individually to persuade these people. If this goes on for some time this will be a big problem for us.”

The “idiot” remark was made when he spoke to Matt Chorley on Times Radio about what we could do now to ward against uncertainty in the future.

He had a number of recommendations, including vaccinating those under 12s, putting more of an emphasis on anti-virals, ensuring we have the best possible resources for testing, focusing on getting more vaccines to developing countries, and of course - targeting the unvaccinated.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He said: “Frankly, if you’re not vaccinated at the moment and you’re eligible and you’ve got no health reason to not be vaccinated, you’re not just irresponsible, you’re an idiot.

“I’m sorry… truthfully, you are. Because this Omicron variant is so contagious if you’re unvaccinated and you’re in circulation you’re going to get it and that is going to put a lot of strain on the health service.”

We shouldn’t target the unvaccinated in a “heavy-handed way”, he said, but we should trying to persuade them.

He added that although there may be “all sort of reasons” why some people have yet to get jabbed, it is in their own interest as well as the public interest.

Some agreed with Blair’s comments:

Others were of the view that Blair’s blunt comment isn’t going to help win people over:

Some however disagreed with the comments entirely, or simply didn’t care what he has to say:

During the interview Blair also said if he was in Downing Street he wouldn’t be introducing restrictions, but said we should be “frank” with people about why that would be the case.

He cited the “pain” of going into a full lockdown, and said things are further complicated given the different categories people now fall into.

Providing an example of what he means, he said someone who has had both jabs plus a booster would be in a different category to someone who hasn’t yet had the booster, or previously had the disease, or isn’t vaccinated at all.

“If you look at this in purely public health terms and I’ve spoken to many public health professionals… they’re pretty much of one view,” he said.

“If you were taking a purely precautionary view of this you would impose further restrictions, probably pretty draconian restrictions, but I think ‘a’ the public has just been through too much, and ‘b’ you’ve got too many different categories of people for the blunt instrument of a lockdown really to work in the way that you want.”

He also spoke of the “collateral damage” of lockdowns, including the impact on mental health, those suffering from other illnesses such as cancer, and the economy.

Catch up on the full interview on Times Radio.

Comments / 491

Truth be told.
5d ago

Keep your opinions to yourself OLD MAN. Get off the unvaxed train, because it don't matter vaxed or unvaxed, "all" people are getting it.

Reply(69)
225
Simon Belmont
5d ago

Thats a pretty bold name to call someone while being guilty of starting the criminal wars in the middle east based on nothing but pure lies!!!!

Reply(2)
122
Marsha Marsha Marsha
5d ago

Ever been to Omicron, Delta, or Coronation islands off of the peninsula in Antarctica owned by the Rothschild family, the same Rothschild family that funded Biden’s campaign???? Just curious.

Reply(18)
70
Related
The Guardian

Talk of a No 10 Christmas party is an insult to the thousands who have died of Covid

As I type this, feeling close to tears, not one single minister has been willing to publicly defend – or even describe – the government’s position on that party. Why? Because it is indefensible. No nuance, no shade. As black and white as life and death itself. If any elected representative was present at such a tawdry party, they should resign. They know it; we know it. Only the grubbiest travesty of “public service” would prevent them from doing the right thing. Although I note that as of this afternoon, Boris Johnson and his ministers were continuing to insist that no such party had taken place.
WORLD
The Guardian

Boris Johnson quiz photo seems to show he broke Covid laws, says Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson appears to have broken Covid laws, Keir Starmer has said after a picture emerged of the prime minister hosting a quiz for Downing Street staff last Christmas. The Labour leader, who is also a former director of public prosecutions, said it was a “very serious” revelation and “hard to see” how Johnson’s attendance in a room with aides pictured wearing tinsel and a Santa hat was “compliant with the rules”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
Person
Matt Edwards
BBC

Conservative Christmas party was unacceptable, says Grant Shapps

A party held at Conservative headquarters in London last year in breach of Covid rules was "unacceptable", a minister has said. Grant Shapps said the Tories had disciplined four staff members and warned further action could be taken. The party was organised by the team of Shaun Bailey, who at...
U.K.
The Independent

Voters hit out at ‘lazy’ Johnson as Tories lose North Shropshire heartland

Voters on the streets of Oswestry have laid the blame for the Tories’ defeat in the heartland seat of North Shropshire squarely at the door of Prime Minister Boris Johnson As the newly elected Liberal Democrat ’ North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan carried out her first walkabout through the market town of Oswestry, which forms part of her new constituency, a female shopper spotted her, smiled and shouted: “We voted for you.”Another man applauded while others simply stared bemused as Ms Morgan’s victory parade of 30 or so fresh-faced supporters carrying party signs stopped traffic and squeezed through the narrow...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Warning to Johnson after shock Tory by-election defeat

Boris Johnson has been warned he is in “last orders time” after the Liberal Democrats overturned a massive Tory majority to win the North Shropshire by-election.Conservative support in the ultra-safe seat collapsed as the Lib Dem candidate Helen Morgan sailed to victory by 5,925 votes, in another body blow to the Prime Minister’s battered authority.Opposition parties and Tory MPs were quick to seize on the result as a verdict on the performance of the Government, after weeks of damaging headlines over “sleaze” and reported partying in breach of Covid rules.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden acknowledged the voters had given the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Omicron: At least one patient dead after getting Covid variant, Boris Johnson says

At least one Covid patient in hospital has been confirmed to have died after contracting the omicron variant, Boris Johnson has said.“Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron,” said the prime minister during a visit to a vaccination clinic in west London.Mr Johnson repeatedly declined to rule out further Covid restrictions ahead of Christmas, as he warned the variant posed a risk to the NHS unless there was a huge expansion of booster jabs.“I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#England#Uk#Labour#Times Radio#Bbc Radio 4#Tony Blair Institute
Daily Mail

Soaring Omicron leaves Christmas hanging in the balance: Cases of new variant rise 50% in 24 hours while Covid infections top 80,000 for FOURTH time since start of pandemic... after Sajid Javid hints UK may need lockdown BEFORE Dec 25

Britain has recorded 82,886 Covid cases as Sajid Javid has refused to rule out another lockdown before Christmas and SAGE advisers told government officials that mixing of households should be banned 'very soon'. The number of cases has risen by 32,473, or 64.4 per cent, in seven days. But is...
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Billionaire Tory donor John Caudwell attacks Boris Johnson's 'mistakes and faux pas' and fears PM 'won't survive' Partygate and sleaze fiasco as Labour storms into EIGHT-POINT lead over Conservatives

A billionaire donor to the Conservative Party has announced he is thinking of withdrawing support as the party becomes mired in sleaze. Phones4U founder John Caudwell handed the Tories £500,000 before the last election in 2019 but says he is deeply disappointed by the 'mistakes and faux pas' under Boris Johnson's leadership.
POLITICS
The Independent

Catholic leader calls on government to keep churches open amid Covid surge

The Archbishop of Westminster and leader of Catholics in England and Wales has urged Boris Johnson’s government not to reintroduce restrictions on churches amid record Covid infection rates.Data published on Thursday, suggesting the Omicron strain might cause less severe illness than the Delta variant, has fuelled speculation that the prime minister will resist imposing further curbs after Christmas.Cardinal Vincent Nichols said it was clear that large spaces such as churches were “not places where we spread the virus”.Most people are sensible and cautious. We don't need stronger impositions to teach us what to doVincent Nichols“I would sincerely appeal that they...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces decision on Covid restrictions for new year

Boris Johnson faces a crunch decision on Monday on whether to trigger new coronavirus restrictions to prevent a renewed wave of Omicron infections around the new year.The prime minister will be briefed by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on the latest data on infections, hospitalisations and deaths for the first time in three days, after a break for Christmas.A crucial issue will be whether daily hospital admissions have breached 400 in the hotspot of London – a number that is thought to be an informal threshold for further action.Mr Johnson has promised...
WORLD
The Guardian

Boris Johnson not expected to announce more Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson is not expected to announce further restrictions on Monday after he is briefed on the impact Christmas had on Covid infections and hospital pressures. The prime minister delayed any new cabinet summit on restrictions until after his regular data briefing with England’s chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty – expected to be knighted in the new year honours – and the government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Critics eye new blow to Johnson in sleaze-triggered North Shropshire by-election

The constituency was considered ultra-safe for the Tories, but bookmakers have put the Lib Dems favourite after a turbulent period. Boris Johnson will suffer another major blow to his authority if the Tories lose the ultra-safe seat of North Shropshire in a by-election triggered by Owen Paterson’s resignation. Voters...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Call for Liz Truss to be stripped of equalities brief as she spends bulk of time on Brexit and foreign affairs

There were calls today for Liz Truss to be stripped of her role as the government’s minister for women and equalities, after it emerged that she had announced only one official engagement related to the post in the month of December.Ms Truss – seen as a potential successor to Boris Johnson as Tory leader – held on to the equalities position when she was promoted to foreign secretary in September’s reshuffle, and the prime minister has since added responsibility for the Brexit negotiations to her workload after the resignation of David Frost earlier this month.The Liberal Democrats warned that issues...
POLITICS
thedallasnews.net

Former PM Blair backtracks on idiots remark toward unvaxxed

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has said he was ?a little too undiplomatic? when he described Britain's unvaccinated as ?idiots? who put unnecessary strain on the NHS with their ?irresponsible? decision not to get vaccinated. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's PM program on Wednesday evening, Blair reiterated his foreboding...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Indy100

142K+
Followers
7K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy