ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

AgileThought (AGIL) Prices 3.56M Share Offering at $7/sh

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next generation technologies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,560,710 shares...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. (“Spectrum”), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company’s common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alliance Global#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Agil#Agilethought Inc#Sec
StreetInsider.com

Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

JMP Securities Downgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Market Perform

JMP Securities analyst Anrew Boone downgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NexGel (NXGL) Prices 2.585M Share IPO at $5.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NexGel, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGL, NXGLW), a manufacturer of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, aqueous polymer hydrogels, or gels, used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery and cosmetics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,585,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,585,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $5.50 per share at a combined offering price of $5.50, for gross proceeds of approximately $14.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, NexGel has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 387,750 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 387,750 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp (LSPRU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSPRU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and three-fourths of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “LSPRU” beginning December 21, 2021. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. expects the initial public offering to close on December 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “LSPR” and “LSPRW,” respectively.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Akari Therapeutcis (AKTX) Announces 4.31M Share Direct Offering at $1.40/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where the complement and/or leukotriene systems are implicated, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors and accredited investors, led by existing investors of the Company, including Dr. Ray Prudo, the Company’s Chairman, to receive gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Baudax Bio (BXRX) Announces 12.69M Share Offering at $0.33/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 42,289.3 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,686,790 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $4.2 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $100 per share and are convertible after the closing date into an aggregate of 16,915,720 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.25 per share. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.32 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the initial exercise date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

MMTec, Inc. (MTC) Announces 5M Share Private Placement at $0.40/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) today announced that on December 20, 2021, it had entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with a single investor (the "Investor") pursuant to which the Investor will make a $2.0 million investment in the Company in a Regulation S private placement. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Investor will purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per share. The gross proceeds of the transaction will be approximately $2.0 million before deducting fees and other expenses. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for transactions of this type.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (AHRNU) Prices Upsized 27.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 27,500,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit issued in the initial public offering consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “AHRNU” beginning on December 15, 2021. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “AHRN” and “AHRNW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on December 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (WTMAU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BiondVax Pharma (BVXV) Prices 3.8M Share Offering at $2.36/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,813,560 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at a public offering price of $2.36 per ADS for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $9.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. Each ADS represents 40 ordinary shares of BiondVax.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) Prices 1.62M Share US IPO at $12.35/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States (the Offering) of 1,622,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing 180 ordinary shares of Bionomics, at an initial public offering price of US$12.35 per ADS.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Pulmatrix (PULM) Announces $6.75M Direct Share Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pulmatrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,745 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,620,834 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $6.75 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 11,241,668 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.60 per share at any time. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Legend Biotech (LEGN) Prices 7.5M Share Offering at $40/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 7,500,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing two ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $40.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of approximately $300.0 million. In addition, Legend Biotech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the ADSs are being offered by Legend Biotech. The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy