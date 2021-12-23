ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ sets daily record with nearly 10,000 new COVID cases, some schools go remote

By Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Paterson announced Wednesday that all public schools will switch to remote learning after students return from the holiday break as COVID cases continue to surge throughout New Jersey.

A whopping 9,711 positive cases reported Wednesday sets a new daily record in New Jersey, and the state has now surpassed 6,000 positive cases for the past seven days.

The positivity rate of 16.82% is the highest statewide since last Christmas, when it hit 17.09%. Hospitalizations stand at 2,100, the highest since last April, but are still about 1,500 fewer than the same time last year.

After two large Paterson high schools -- Eastside and John F. Kennedy - closed early Tuesday and switched to remote learning through Thursday, the school district opted to switch all schools to remote instruction.

ALSO READ | Near record COVID cases in New Jersey

CeFaan Kim has the latest on the omicron surge in New Jersey as cases near record highs in the state.

The district will go fully remote when classes were scheduled to resume on Tuesday, January 4. Classes will then resume in person on Tuesday, January 18.

"The rising numbers of COVID-19 cases due to multiple variants are cause for concern for all of us," Superintendent Eileen Shafer said. " A surge of new cases has occurred in northeastern New Jersey, and it is expected that the trend will continue through the holiday break."

A handful of other New Jersey schools announced they are closing temporarily amid the current COVID surge.

Hackensack Public Schools announced late Wednesday that due to the rising COVID cases, remote learning is the safest option for students and teachers for Thursday.

Officials said they have every reason to believe that they will return to in-person learning on Jan. 3, 2022.

South Orange middle schools are closed for the rest of the week, while Irvington schools will remain closed through January 10. In Chatham, schools will do early dismissal this week.

Governor Phil Murphy said he's looking into launching a "test and stay" program in the new year that would allow unvaccinated students exposed to COVID to remain in the classroom after testing negative.

Hospitalizations are also above 2,000 for the first time in eight months. Another 28 deaths related to COVID were confirmed on Wednesday.

RELATED | Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho talked to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the rise of Omicron

In Newark, Mayor Ras Baraka is taking additional steps to try to stop the omicron surge, including a new mask mandate.

He announced Wednesday night that he himself tested positive for COVID-19. He said he is not experiencing symptoms and his wife and son have tested negative.

In Newark, masks are now required inside public buildings, and police, firefighters, and emergency personnel must be masked regardless of vaccination status.

Montclair has issued a similar vaccine mandate.

Garden State residents can now request to have a free PCR saliva test sent to their house.

But if you want that result before Christmas, you're running out of time. Vault Health officials say you should request one immediately for the best chance to get the result back before the weekend.

You can request a test at: learn.vaulthealth.com/nj

Comments / 24

LaVerne Brooks
6d ago

I'm just tired of this whole COVID stuff. When will it end?, when half the population is gone. It's depressing.

Reply(2)
9
LoveVelour
5d ago

For almost 2 years it’s the only thing we have heard nothing but COVID. Can I ask a question? How many people died of a stroke, cancer or anything else? Everyone who had died is because of COVID. If this “COVID” was so bad why are the homeless still growing? Sorry for my rant. Stay strong America 🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
3
Arlene Fisher
6d ago

Bad for the education of our kids especially since with all the hype what is real anymore. The kids get an inferior education and for what a virus with the same symptoms as a cold.

Reply
2
