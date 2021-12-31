ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

Prince George's County Police Department Investigating Weekend Homicide in Unincorporated Takoma Park

 10 hours ago

Detectives with the Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Takoma Park. The victim is 43-year-old Alfred Thompson of Takoma Park.

On December 18, 2021, at 3:40 pm, officers responded to the 1700 block of Hannon Street for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers located the victim inside of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify the suspect(s) in this case. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0058912.

