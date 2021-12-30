ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NexGel (NXGL) Prices 2.585M Share IPO at $5.50/sh

NexGel, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGL, NXGLW), a manufacturer of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, aqueous polymer hydrogels, or gels, used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery and cosmetics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,585,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.50 per share.

