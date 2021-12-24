ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

McDonald’s is facing shortage of fries in Japan

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsfzW_0dTNOPH700

McDonald’s in Japan is experiencing a shortage of the fast-food chain’s famous French fries due to shipping delays.

McDonald’s Japan typically imports its potatoes from a port close to Vancouver in Canada .

However, delays have resulted due to flood damage and the overall impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the global supply chain.

In light of the shortage, McDonald’s is currently only selling small portions of fries with its meals in restaurants until Friday 30 December.

This is to ensure that supplies don’t run out entirely.

“McDonald’s Japan will temporarily limit sales of Medium- and Large-sized French Fries as a proactive measure to ensure customers can continue to enjoy McDonald’s French Fries,” the company told the BBC .

“Customers will still be able to order Small-sized French Fries at all of our restaurants. To date, there have been no breaks in supply.”

In a statement posted online , the company added that it is currently looking into alternative ways of importing the potatoes.

“While it is difficult to procure raw materials in a stable manner, we have cooperated with importers and suppliers to proactively take alternative measures such as arranging airmail,” it said.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and inconvenience caused to our customers.”

A similar event happened in 2014, when McDonald’s Japan had to downsize its portions due to a dispute between dockworkers, terminal operators and shipping lines at ports on the west coast of the US.

At the time, McDonald’s made the same decision of temporarily selling small portions of fries only while it re-stocked.

Comments / 0

Related
FMX 94.5

Video: Customer Catches McDonald’s Employees Doing The McNasty

Customers in a McDonald's drive-thru line allegedly discovered a few employees getting hot and sexy in the back instead of cooking up McChickens after waiting for 20 minutes for food in line. The restaurant was apparently closed down just so that they could McFinish. Somebody was lovin' it that night, but I'm afraid it was not the customers.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fries#Fry#Canada#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Customers
mashed.com

The Discontinued Menu Item McDonald's Employees Couldn't Stand

Working in the fast food industry isn't all about flipping patties and eating free food as some might believe. Employees must focus on getting orders done quickly, correctly, and efficiently to ensure the line at the drive-thru isn't stuck at a standstill. They also tend to customers who may have a poor attitude, complicated order, or even worse, both. It takes patience and diligence from all employees to handle a rush, from the cashiers up front to the cooks in the back and all in between.
RESTAURANTS
CNN

This rare McDonald's treat is making a comeback

New York (CNN Business) — 'Tis the season for McDonald's to bring back a fan favorite sweet treat: the Holiday Pie. The dessert has returned to menus in "select regions" across the United States, the company confirmed. McDonald's has released the festive pastry for the past 10 years, but the areas of availability vary. Fans have spotted the pies in places including Oregon, Illinois and Texas so far this year.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Place
Vancouver, CA
Popculture

McDonald's Offering $1 and $2 Menu Items for a Limited Time

McDonald's Canada customers can stay warm this holiday season with a cup of coffee for cheap thanks to a new offer from the company's app. A medium Hot or Iced Coffee is available for just $1, while a medium Latte or Cappuccino for only $2. The deals were launched just a few weeks after McDonald's Canada started a new rewards program for orders placed through the McDonald's app.
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

Is McDonald’s open on Christmas Day 2021?

According to the website of The Pioneer Woman, a company spokesperson confirmed that indeed, locations of the Golden Arches will be open on Christmas Day 2021. However, many of these locations will have reduced hours in honor of the holiday, and as many McDonald’s locations are owned by franchisees (essentially a license for an independent operator to use the company name and menu), they can determine their own hours, which means some locations may close.
RESTAURANTS
Fortune

‘Thankless’ and ‘dangerous’: Former McDonald’s and Burger King workers talk quitting

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Hard work, low pay, little respect: It’s a combo meal that has workers fleeing the fast food industry in droves. Chain restaurants have tried to retain employees with the promise of cash bonuses, same-day pay, and better benefits. But workers aren’t buying.
RESTAURANTS
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Copycat McDonald’s Eggnog Shake at Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. The most wonderful time of the year is seeing holiday fast-food menu...
RECIPES
GreenBiz

McDonald's cuts ribbon on its first net-zero restaurant

The United Kingdom's first net zero McDonald's restaurant has opened today in Market Drayton, Shropshire, England, with the fast food giant boasting that the site has been designed to deliver net zero emissions from both construction and operation. The restaurant — set to act as a blueprint for other McDonald's...
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Burger King will sell Whoppers at a throwback price of 37 cents this weekend

Burger King announced Thursday it will sell Whoppers for just 37 cents to celebrate the signature burger's 64th birthday. On December 3 and 4, customers can buy a Whopper for the original price through Burger King's app or website. The deal is only available to members of the chain's rewards program, and the special price is limited to one per customer during the birthday bash. Prices vary by location, but a Whopper in Rochester, New York currently costs $6.19.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Was The Most Popular McDonald's Order Of 2021

As a fast food company with an established presence in different parts of the world, McDonald's has managed to make an impression among its fans who continue to cheer for its popular menu items. According to Reader's Digest, some of the most successful dishes at McDonald's that have appealed to customers in the past include the McGriddles breakfast sandwich, the Double Cheeseburger, the Egg McMuffin, the Happy Meal, and the Big Mac. What's worth noting is that certain items have become strongly associated with the brand such as the Happy Meal, a menu item that was launched in the United States in 1979 and is sold with a toy and food options such as a burger, potato fries, and a beverage (via Insider).
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Offering Free McChicken Sandwiches Today

It's day 40ish in the long Christmas song season. It'd be hard to crown a king or queen of the season, but your list would raise eyebrows if it didn't include "All I Want For Christmas Is You" as a candidate. Less worn out at this point is McDonald's 12 days of deals promotion. Though, that too involves Mariah Carey. She's inescapable.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Diner owner who kept restaurant open amid shutdown dies of coronavirus

A diner owner who kept his Michigan restaurant open despite coronavirus shutdown orders in order to pay for his wife’s cancer treatments has died after a two month battle with Covid-19. John Parney Sr, 62, died on 14 December, according to MLive. He was the owner of the Quincy Diner in the village of Quincy. According to previous statements by Mr Parney, he was struggling to pay for his wife's cancer treatments and wanted to continue to keep his workers employed, so he kept the restaurant open. “My wife’s fighting stage-four colon cancer,” Mr Pareny said in December 2020....
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

The Independent

400K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy