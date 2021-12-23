CityMD Temporarily Closes Facilities In Greater NYC Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CityMD temporarily closed more than a dozen locations Wednesday, citing staffing issues and burnout amid the COVID testing surge .

The impacted locations are closed in parts of New York City, Westchester County, on Long Island and in New Jersey.

Meanwhile, New York City continues to increase testing capacity , with at least 119 brick and mortar and mobile sites now up and running. City-run sites will also begin handing out at-home test kits to those waiting in long lines.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Dec. 21.