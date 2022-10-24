These Hollywood-Loved KN95 Masks Are Nearly Half Off Right Now

Maskc’s entire website is 30% off right now.

The U.S. is projected to see a potentially significant wave of Covid-19 infections this fall and winter driven by new omicron subvarients, meaning it continues to be important to mask up even as regulation looses up across the country.

Even if you still have a large inventory of disposable and cloth masks at home, KN95s can filter up to 95% of airborne particles, making them a great addition to your collection as we head into the colder months.

Luckily, the Hollywood-approved brand Maskc — worn by celebrities such as Rihanna, Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes and Bella Hadid — is 30% off right now, site-wide with the code STAYSAFE. The sale applies to items already on sale, meaning you can get some styles up to 81% off. Their masks come in simple white and black designs, in addition to colorful variety packs in blush tones, winter hues, marble patterns and plaid styles.

They aren’t just stylish, though. The KN95s feature soft-to-the-touch fabric for sensitive skin, comfortable ear loops and five layers for ultimate protection. If you aren’t in the market for KN95s, you can still shop through the site’s three-ply masks, which boast a 35% filtration rate. The brand’s everyday masks also come in fun styles, such as Black Plaid and Floral Variety masks, in addition to jumbo packs in a variety of winter hues. They also have dozens of colorful options for kids.

Below, check out some of Maskc’s best KN95 deals, and and sift through their entire sale here .

Black KN95 – 10 Pack

BUY NOW: $39 $27.3 Buy It

Floral Variety KN95 Masks – 10 Pack

BUY NOW: $39 $27.3 Buy It

Black Plaid KN95 – 10 Pack (63% Off)

BUY NOW: $39 $27.3 Buy It

Neon Loop Variety KN95 – 10 Pack (81% Off)

BUY NOW: $39 $21 Buy It