These Hollywood-Loved KN95 Masks Are Half Off Right Now

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
As the Omicron variant continues to pose a threat across the U.S., it’s important to mask up — especially as people prepare to return to the office in the coming months. Even if you still have a large inventory of disposable and cloth masks at home, KN95s can filter up to 95% of airborne particles, making them a great addition to your collection if you plan on socializing more with coworkers and friends come spring.

Luckily, the Hollywood-approved brand Maskc — worn by celebrities such as Rihanna, Jennifer Garner, Katie Holes and Bella Hadid —  has dozens of sleek KN95s up to 50% off on their website right now. Their masks come in simple white and black designs, in addition to colorful variety packs in blush tones, spring hues, marble patterns and plaid styles.

They aren’t just cute, though. The KN95s feature soft-to-the-touch fabric for sensitive skin, comfortable ear loops and five layers for ultimate protection. If you aren’t in the market for KN95s, you can still shop through the site’s three-ply masks, which boast a 35% filtration rate. The brand’s everyday masks also come in fun styles, such as Black Plaid and Berry Plaid masks, in addition to jumbo packs in a variety of spring hues. They also have dozens of colorful options for kids.

Below, check out some of Maskc’s best KN95 bundles and sift through an even more comprehensive face mask roundup here .

Black Plaid KN95 – 10 Pack




BUY NOW:

$36
$30


Buy It

Berry Plaid KN95 – 10 Pack




BUY NOW:

$36
$28


Buy It

Black KN95  – 10 Pack




BUY NOW:

$36
$18


Buy It

Spring Hues KN95 – 25 Pack




BUY NOW:

$90
$75


Buy It

