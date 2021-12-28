ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rockley Photonics (RKLY) Issues Business Update Following US Bureau of Industry and Security Action Relating to Its Joint Venture Partner

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced its intention not to proceed, under current circumstances, with its data-communications-related technical sale to...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

OneSoft Solutions Renews Engagement of Sophic Capital for Capital Markets Advisory Services

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB: OSSIF) announced that it has renewed the appointment of Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic Capital") as its Capital Markets Advisory firm. As part of the contract renewal, Sophic Capital will continue to manage OneSoft's investor relations activities, focusing on increasing investor awareness of OneSoft by advancing its communications strategy with shareholders, investors, investment dealers and other financial professionals.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Resumes Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) at Buy

Citi analyst Itay Michaeli resumes coverage on Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) with a Buy rating and a price target of $57.00. The analyst comments "We rate Lucid shares Buy/High Risk.Fundamentally, we are constructive on the Lucid story and its position in the EV/Car of the Future theme due to: (1) demonstrated leading EV tech credentials with a best-in-class blend of range, performance, charging dynamics and price; (2) benefits for its speed-to-market with their first vehicle, the Air, launching later this year making Lucid still “early” to the premium EV market; (3) advanced and comprehensive sensor suite leveraged with OTA capabilities. That said, as Lucid is a pre-revenue company and needs to successfully navigate production ramp-ups, we rate the stock High Risk. Potential catalysts in the next 12 months could arise from updates in the Air launch timing and manufacturing ramp, brand awareness/development, ADAS/AV technology development, and the company’s financial performance compared to prior projections."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 1. Issuer Details. ISIN. GB00B11DNM70. Issuer Name. HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC. UK or...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC (“Sky”), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky’s business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joint Venture#Communications Technology#Rockley Photonics#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Bis#Company
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Athena Technology Acquis Filed by: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Filed by Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Commission File No.: 001-40209. Subject Company: Heliogen, Inc. In connection with the previously announced business combination between Athena Technology...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Issues Updates on BASF Supply Arrangement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN), a technology leader in sustainability solutions, provided an update on the termination of its supply arrangement with BASF Polyurethanes ("BASF"), which was previously disclosed in Aspen's Form 10-Q filed November 4, 2021 and updated in a Form 8-K filing by the Company dated December 27, 2021.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Inks Strategic Partnership With DSA Systems

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has inked a strategic partnership with DSA Systems, a vehicle system diagnostics, and remote over-the-air OTA technology provider. The financial terms were not disclosed. DSA develops hardware and software solutions for enabling diagnostic processes at all stages of the vehicle life cycle. Mullen and DSA...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Aumet Acquires Healthcare Supply Chain Startup Platform One

B2B healthcare marketplace Aumet on Sunday (Dec. 26) announced that it’s acquired Egypt-based healthcare supply chain solution offering Platform One, giving the U.S.-based company that serves the Middle East and northern Africa more than 5,000 pharmacies in its portfolio. The acquisition gives Aumet a foothold across Saudi Arabia, United...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
nextbigfuture.com

NuScale Plans $1.9 Billion Merger to Make Small Modular Reactors

NuScale Power plans to merge with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp to create a new “first of its kind” energy company to accelerate the commercialization of NuScale’s small modular reactor (SMR). The new publicly listed company will be named NuScale Power Corporation. NuScale’s proprietary NuScale Power Module is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Coinstreet And Somerley Collaborate To Form New Venture To Provide Professional Services In Security Token Offerings (“STO”) In Hong Kong

Coinstreet Holdings Limited, a leading global professional consultancy group and solution provider in the digital asset sector since 2017 (“Coinstreet”), and a subsidiary of Somerley Capital Holdings Limited , a leading financial group headquartered in Hong Kong with an established history and proven track record in the corporate finance advisory space in Greater China, have entered into a joint venture agreement with an aim to provide professional advisory and management consulting service for security token offerings (“STO”), and to serve the rising need for asset tokenization and fundraising through issuing of digitized securities from Hong Kong enterprises (“JV”). The JV will apply for all required approvals and licenses under the regulatory framework and guidelines from the Securities and Futures Commission (”SFC”). Subject to the satisfaction of the relevant regulatory requirements, it is envisaged that the JV will develop “CoinstreetPRO Hong Kong,” an online initial subscription platform and primary market brokerage services for tokenized assets and digital securities (“TADS”) serving institutional and professional investors. It is intended that the JV will work with other licensed virtual asset trading platforms and STO exchanges for secondary trading activities.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global Paytech Ventures (GPT) Invests in Paysend's Unique Cross-Border Payment Solution for its Enormous Scale

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Paytech Ventures (GPT) announced their follow-on investment in Paysend, the card-to-card pioneer and international payments platform renowned for its worldwide scale and its plans for further global expansion. "Paysend offers a truly global, cross-border solution that integrates the entire payment ecosystem. I am...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ITC Secure And Cassava Technologies Announce Joint Venture To Expand Industry Leading Security Operations And Microsoft Cloud Security Expertise In Africa

ITC Secure (ITC), a leading advisory-led cyber security services company and a Microsoft Gold cyber security partner, and Cassava Technologies, the pan-African technology leader, announced today that they have entered into a Joint Venture (JV) to build and launch an extensive portfolio of cyber security services, powered by Microsoft Azure cloud technologies in Africa.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

RR Donnelley (RRD) Announces Non-Binding $11/sh Cash Acquisition Proposal

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) (“RRD” or the “Company”) announced today the receipt of an unsolicited non-binding “Alternative Acquisition Proposal” as defined in its previously announced definitive merger agreement with affiliates of Chatham Asset Management, LLC (“Chatham”), dated as of December 14, 2021 (the “Chatham Merger Agreement”), from a strategic party (the “Strategic Party”) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RRD’s common stock for $11.00 per share in cash, subject to other terms and conditions (the “Strategic Party Proposal”). Under the terms of the Chatham Merger Agreement, affiliates of Chatham have agreed to acquire the Company for $10.85 per share in cash. As previously announced, on November 27, 2021, RRD had received a non-binding proposal from the Strategic Party to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RRD’s common stock for $10.00 per share in cash, subject to other terms and conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ZeroFox to Acquire IDX, Will go Public Via Merger with L&F Acquisition Corp (LNFA)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZeroFox, Inc., an enterprise software-as-a-service (Saas) leader in external cybersecurity, and L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LNFA) (“LNFA”), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in ZeroFox becoming a publicly traded company with an expected equity value of approximately $1.4 billion, assuming no redemptions. As part of the transaction, ZeroFox will acquire IDX, a leading digital privacy protection and data breach response services company, resulting in the creation of a cybersecurity provider addressing the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks for its customers. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. and expects to be listed under the ticker symbol “ZFOX”.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Inogen (INGN) Appoints Elizabeth Mora to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced today that Elizabeth (Beth) Mora was elected as Board Chairperson. Ms. Mora has served as a member of Inogen’s Board of Directors since May 24, 2021, and is also a member of the Audit and Compliance Committees. She assumes the role from Heath Lukatch, Ph.D., who has served as Chairperson of the Board since 2008. Dr. Lukatch will remain on the Board as a director and member of the Compensation Committee.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

S&P Global, IHS Markit Sell Units to Meet Regulatory Rules for Merger

FactSet (FDS) - Get FactSet Research Systems Inc. Report, the financial information and analytics provider, agreed to acquire Cusip Global Services from S&P Global (SPGI) - Get S&P Global, Inc. Report for $1.93 billion cash. Cusip -- the Committee on Uniform Security Identification Procedures -- is a database of data...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy