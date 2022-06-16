Are Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Still Together? ‘Bachelorette’ Couple Fuels Split Rumors

Where they are today! Bachelorette star Michelle Young ’s season finale ended with her engagement to fiancé Nayte Olukoya , but some fans are wondering if the Bachelor Nation couple is still together amid split rumors. Keep reading to see if Michelle and Nayte are still together!

Do Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Want Kids?

Nayte and Michelle want kids "one day in the future," he exclusively told Life & Style during the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango on June 4.

"He was a 13-pound baby!" Michelle quipped, adding that they are taking their relationship "in stride" before settling down. "We are going to wait a hot minute because we have always talked about how we want to travel. We will travel with kids eventually, but we want to travel together first."

Did Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Split?

The former leading lady combated breakup rumors in May 2022 after a video began circulating that showed the reality star at a party without her engagement ring.

"I typically don't come on here and address these types of things, but because I've received so many messages about it," Michelle began before trailing off in a video via her Instagram Stories on May 29. "To the person who is paying close enough attention to catch that moment, you also had to be paying close enough attention to see one of my friends briefly remove my engagement ring to try it on and then place it back on my finger."

She continued, "Just a friendly reminder that Nayte and I are human beings, not a zoo exhibit. Not to mention, videoing someone without them knowing is creepy."

However, split speculation continued, despite the pair combatting rumors.

Are Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Still Together?

Michelle and Nayte are still going strong since the season 18 finale, which premiered in December 2021. The two even participated in a photo shoot with People magazine in January 2022, which Michelle teased via Instagram.

“I promise to always be the person to pick food out of your teeth,” the fifth grade teacher captioned her Instagram carousel post that month, with the first photo showing her fixing up his smile. Michelle continues to feature her fiancé on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their romance from time to time.

Not only that, but they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple just one month later. The lovebirds attended a party for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands. They even smooched for the cameras at the event, both wearing classy, all-black outfits.

Before the finale aired in December 2021, Michelle hinted at her happy ending for weeks before. In November, she gushed that she was very content with the way her season wrapped during an interview with E! News .

“I’m in love with where I’m at," the reality star said at the time. "Coming into this process is such an abnormal thing, and walking into it, I wasn’t sure how it was going to end. But I knew that I was going to be learning so much along the way, and that’s all I wanted.”

She added, “I wanted to go through it. I wanted to stay true to who I was. And I knew that if I did that, I would get something out of this entire process.”

Did Michelle and Nayte Get Engaged on The Bachelorette ?

Nayte’s storyline toward the end of season 18 seemed to point to the contestant not being ready to make a commitment, despite telling Michelle he was “ falling in love ” with her.

“I am feeling things for you that I never felt for anybody before,” he said. “It’s easy for me to close my eyes and picture a genuine life with you.”

The Austin native also said he could “most definitely” see himself proposing during the finale, but after meeting his family during hometown dates , Michelle began to have her doubts.

Nayte revealed that Michelle was the first woman he ever introduced to his parents and that his family rarely says “I love you.” Also, Nayte’s stepdad, Charles , was very candid when asked if he thought his stepson would be ready to pop the question.

“He doesn’t know the difference between being in love and being married or being engaged,” Charles told the Minnesota native. “One’s a feeling, and one’s a commitment. They tie together very closely, but is he ready for that? I don’t know if he can handle this. I don’t know if he’s going to get to that point.”

Despite the initial rocky road, the duo are enjoying their time together outside of their reality TV experience after getting engaged on the dating show.