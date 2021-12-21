Girls basketball: Schedule and recaps for Dec. 21

Game of the Day

Brewster 44, Panas 42

Madison Dakin scored the game-winner on a layup with 1.7 seconds to play. Sophia Alzugaray hit from behind the arc five times and led the Bears with 17 points. Grace Galgano knotted the score with 15 seconds to play, finishing with 16 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks. Cadence Nicholas had a game-high 26 points for the Panthers, who came into the game 8-0.

Player of the Day

Grace Galgano - Brewster

Rankings: White Plains and Panas leap into the top 10

Monday: Schedule and recaps for Dec. 20

Game story: Freshmen spark Panas in a statement win over Mahopac

Schedule

Eastchester 65, Lincoln 20

Deanna Biancardi led a balanced effort with 11 points for the Eagles. Lily Tietjen added 10 points and Miho Yamamoto scored nine. Charlize Giles led the Lancers with 13 points.

Nyack 73, Gorton 17

Brooke Jordan finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds for the RedHawks, who are off to a 4-1 start. Megan Hannon added 12 points and Mia Gilbart netted 10 points. Janai Wilcox had seven in the loss.

Tappan Zee 51, Rye 29

Ariana Kupi collected 14 points, nine rebounds and five steals for the Dutchmen. Kellie Linehan added 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. The Garnets were led by Paige Teredino who scored eight.

Lakeland 55, Pleasantville 32

Tyler Hormazabal came up with 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals for the Hornets, who are going to celebrate an 8-0 start over the holidays. Ava Lugo added 12 points and three steals. Megan Raefski led the Panthers with 14 points and Gianna Doto had 11 points.

Clarkstown North 67, Poughkeepsie 26

Aila Dervisevic got 14 points for the Rams, who head into the break with a 4-2 record. Madelyn Hind and Annie DiGiacomo added 10 points apiece. Nahgabriel Brathwaite led the Pioneers with 10 points and J'zelle Wilson scored eight.

Lourdes 65, Arlington 45

Simone Pelish netted 26 points and Jackie Kozakiewicz added 16 points for the Warriors. Julia Russo scored 18 for the Admirals.

Jack McGuire Holiday Tournament at Hen Hud

Mahopac 49, Briarcliff 23

Kristina Rush had 13 points for the Indians, who got nine more from Lauren Beberman. Caroline Barbalato scored nine for the Bears, who managed just seven points in the first half.

Hen Hud 80, Yonkers 25

Kayla McCarthy led the Sailors with 17 points. Kaitlyn Raguso added 12 points and , Alex Figueroa and Hailey Pearson finished with 11 apiece. Aleena Toro scored 13 in the loss.

Blind Brook 37, Edgemont 23

John Jay-Cross River vs. Nanuet

Mike Dougherty covers boys soccer, boys lacrosse, girls basketball and golf for The Journal News/lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com, or on Twitter @hoopsmbd, @lohudlacrosse, @lohudhoopsmbd and @lohudgolf.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Girls basketball: Schedule and recaps for Dec. 21