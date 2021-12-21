ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

32-Year-Old CT Man Killed In Head-On Crash, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cR2cb_0dSnHgNM00
An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a head-on crash in Massachusetts. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a head-on crash in Massachusetts.

Troopers received reports of a serious head-on crash on Route 8 in the Berkshire County town of Sandisfield at about 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the crash happened near the 7.3 mile marker.

The driver of a 2018 Nissan van, identified as a 32-year-old man from the New Haven County town of Cheshire, was pronounced deceased at the scene, State Police said.

The 49-year-old Hinsdale man who was the driver of a 2014 Ram 1500 suffered serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Albany Medical Centre, police reported.

State Police said Sandisfield and Otis fire departments and the Southern Berkshire County EMS also responded to the scene.

State Police said Route 8 was shut down for about five hours for the investigation and cleanup process.

The names of the two men have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

