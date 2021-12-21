ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Mount Vernon schools go remote following surge in Omicron variant

By Eduardo Cuevas, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago
Mount Vernon schools switched to remote learning until at least Jan. 18 amid surging COVID-19 cases and the onset of the Omicron variant.

In a letter dated Monday, Superintendent Kenneth R. Hamilton said the Mount Vernon City School District would begin “100% virtual instruction” beginning Wednesday.

The closures affect nearly 7,000 students, as well as close to 1,400 teachers and staff in the predominantly low-income K-12 district.

“This is precautionary,” Hamilton said in a special school board meeting Monday night. “Our goal with the school closing is not to extend winter recess, but to try to circumvent the spread of COVID infection.”

Citing closures by Broadway, professional sports and the state of Maryland’s decision to move schools to remote learning, Hamilton said the district has also seen an increase in positive cases and quarantines.

“While we’re not seeing the same level of sickness as a result of the infection, there is tremendous opportunity for this contagion to be passed on,” he told board trustees.

Since the start of school in September, nearly 340 students living in Mount Vernon City School District tested positive for COVID-19, according to state Department of Health data. In the past week, there have been 124 cases, including eight reported Monday. The data didn't specify how many were due to the Omicron variant.

In the meantime, Mount Vernon schools will keep free breakfast and lunch available to students through the duration of the school closures.

Students, teachers and staff are expected to test before returning to in-person learning, Hamilton said. Saliva-based test kits will be available Jan. 3-4, with specimen returned on Jan. 5. The district will move to weekly testing thereafter, Hamilton said.

Eduardo Cuevas covers diversity, equity and inclusion in Westchester and Rockland counties. He can be reached at EMCuevas1@lohud.com and followed on Twitter @eduardomcuevas.

