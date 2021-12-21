ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Aaniiih Nakoda College to establish Buffalo Research and Education Center

By Tribune Staff
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPs1T_0dSnHdjB00

Aaniiih Nakoda College, a tribal college on the Fort Belknap Reservation, plans to establish ʔíítaanɔ́ɔ́nʔí/Tataģ a (Buffalo) Research and Education Center over a five-year period, according to a news release.

The center aims to enrich the relationship between the people of Fort Belknap, the tribal bison herd and the prairie ecosystem. The center will conduct ecological research on the Fort Belknap bison herd and will provide academic training to increase community knowledge of sustainable management.

Sean Chandler, president of Aaniiih Nakoda College, said the new center will empower faculty and students "to take an active responsible role in becoming better stewards to our animal relatives, land and environment."

Funding for the project was made possible through the National Science Foundation, which awarded the tribal college $3,500,000.

In collaboration with the Fort Belknap Indian Community Buffalo Program, Fish and Wild Life Department, World Wildlife Fund, Little Dog Wildlife and visiting faculty fellows from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, the center will conduct six research projects, listed below:

  1. Monitor the Snake Butte bison herd to determine how resource selection and social interactions influence herd movement.
  2. Conduct a buffalo-rangeland interaction study correlating herd movement data with detailed vegetative surveys.
  3. Determine post-release dispersal patterns, survival rates and home-range estimates for the reintroduced swift foxes.
  4. Develop survey protocols and conduct population surveys of Fort Belknap's five ungulate (hoofed mammal) species.
  5. Examine the keystone effects and associations between prairie dogs and grassland birds.
  6. Conduct an interpretive studey to assess community perceptions of the value of the Fort Belknap bison herd.

To enhance community knowledge, the center will offer eight community educational opportunities, including:

  1. Developing a curriculum for courses in bison, grassland and wildlife ecology to create a specialized option within the college's ecology degree program.
  2. Offering undergraduate research opportunities to allow students to work as research assistants on one of the six research projects (listed above).
  3. Offering a one-year fellowship for some students to work with the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Insititute.
  4. Collaborating with the Fort Belknap Community Buffalo Group to facilitate bi-monthly meetings in order to increase community awareness of the Fort Belknap Indian Community Buffalo Program.
  5. Providing social and economic benefit studies exploring strategies for leveraging tribal lands, wildlife and other natural resources to enhance community benefit and economic well-being.
  6. Hosting ʔíítaanɔ́ɔ́nʔí/Tataģ a speaker series and radio programs.
  7. Conducting outreach programs in local schools that will provide engaging opportunities for youth to learn about the reservation's plants, animals and ecosystems.
  8. Establishing a tribal buffalo community of practice.

Aaniiih Nakoda College serves about 150 students each year and offers an associate of science in nursing registered nursing degree program and a bachelor of science in Aaniiih Nakoda Ecology.

Tribal colleges emerged in the 1960s and aim to reclaim the education of Indigenous people. Now, 37 tribal colleges span 75 sites nationwide. Many are located on reservation lands and serve majority-Indigenous student populations.

This article contains information from a news release.

Comments / 0

Related
ringling.edu

Ringling College Grows by Investing in Education and Innovation

Ringling College of Art and Design is thriving. Over the course of a two-year (and continuing) pandemic, and through a decade of Art school and college closures throughout the US, Ringling College is experiencing its strongest student enrollment ever. In the 2021-22 academic year, Ringling College welcomed its highest enrollment...
SARASOTA, FL
umd.edu

$4.75 Million Gift Establishes Brin Mathematics Research Center at UMD

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--The University of Maryland announces today a $4.75 million gift to its Department of Mathematics to expand research in pure and applied mathematics and statistics. Mathematics Professor Emeritus Michael Brin and his wife Eugenia and the Sergey Brin Family Foundation are establishing the Brin Mathematics Research Center, which...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
uoflnews.com

Center for Engaged Learning established at UofL as part of Strategic Plan efforts

In 2019, the private Gheens Foundation contributed $2 million to support the University of Louisville and, particularly, the strategic plan announced by former President Neeli Bendapudi. UofL has invested more than $530,000 of the Gheens funding to support seven projects in the university’s strategic plan. This is the final story in a series describing those projects.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Chandler
ramapo.edu

Unique Research Brewing in the Ramapo College Biology Lab

MAHWAH, N.J. – According to Associate Professor of Biology Joost Monen, the most meaningful learning happens when students are actively engaged in the scientific process, and there is no better place for that than when they are working on a research project that excites them, he said. With this...
MAHWAH, NJ
keuka.edu

Keuka College Establishes Global Affairs Office

The College moves to increase services and opportunities surrounding its popular international programs. With its international programs and enrollment on the rise, Keuka College has created a Global Affairs Office to oversee not only overseas programs but in-country support and services. “In today’s global economy, it is important to train...
KEUKA PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nakoda#Birds#Undergraduate Research#Aaniiih Nakoda College#World Wildlife Fund
youthtoday.org

Education improvement research grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Education, Education Research, Education Innovation, Education Te. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't...
EDUCATION
University of Florida

New Working Group Established by UF/IFAS Researchers

Working Group to Tackle Invasive Mosquitoes in the South. Invasive mosquito species are finding their way into the United States with greater frequency then ever before. The southern United States are more susceptible to invasions due to their tropical and sub-tropical climate and abundance of mosquito breeding habitat. New additions to the local mosquito fauna burden current surveillance and control approaches. For instance, mosquito control and public health workers require additional training to identify new mosquito threats and optimized sampling strategies to accurately survey populations.
WILDLIFE
wgnsradio.com

$750K USDA grant establishes Tennessee Digital Agriculture Center at MTSU to enhance youth education

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU’s School of Agriculture seeks to develop the first Digital Agriculture Center in Tennessee after landing three-year, nearly $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Institute of Food and Agriculture. It will feature a series of linked student/non-formal educator-centered projects as well...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
weku.org

UK Ag Research and Education Center takes direct tornado hit

The agriculture communities of western Kentucky have been greatly impacted by tornado activity. The University of Kentucky’s Research and Education Center in Princeton took a direct hit. The agriculture communities of western Kentucky have been greatly impacted by tornado activity. The University of Kentucky’s Research and Education Center in...
AGRICULTURE
94.9 KYSS FM

More Funds for Corvallis Ag Research Center Remodel

An expansion of the Corvallis Western Ag Research Center (WARC) has received another funding boost. Montana State University announced a $50,000 contribution from Northwest Farm Credit Services to the planned remodel of the center northeast of Corvallis. In a news release, Montana President of Northwest Farm Credit Services, said, "As...
MONTANA STATE
stonybrook.edu

Educational Leadership Students Publish In Research Journal

Educational Leadership Students Publish In Research Journal. While it is not uncommon for School of Professional Development’s Educational Leadership (EDL) alumni to have their work published, it is less common for students to publish before they graduate. So it came as a welcome surprise when four EDL students had their research accepted for publication in the October 2021 issue of The New York Academy of Public Education Research Journal. The journal also features an article by two EDL faculty members, Robert Scheidet and Cheryl Scheidet, further amplifying Stony Brook University’s contribution to the field of K-12 research.
STONY BROOK, NY
AG Week

Colin Tobin joins Carrington Research Extension Center

Colin Tobin has joined North Dakota State University’s Carrington Research Extension Center where he will take on the role of animal scientist. Tobin grew up on his family’s ranch near Wessington Springs, South Dakota. The operation encompassed about 150 cow-calf pairs, sheep and registered quarter horses. Initially he...
AGRICULTURE
Petoskey News Review

My Take: Allow colleges to advance nursing education

Michigan needs better trained nurses. Its community colleges can help. More than a third of all undergraduate students in the U.S. trust our nation’s community colleges to provide them with post-secondary education to achieve their career goals. Now, Michigan’s 28 community colleges are asking state legislators to trust them to address a critical piece of its healthcare infrastructure: the need for better trained nurses to handle more complex clinical demands.
PETOSKEY, MI
University at Buffalo Reporter

Nursing researchers to study mental health among Buffalo’s underserved

The School of Nursing will administer $200,000 in funding to help underserved and racial minorities find better mental health during and after COVID-19. The award from the independent and non-profit Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) is the second PCORI grant UB’s nursing school earned this academic year. UB researchers...
BUFFALO, NY
texasborderbusiness.com

Historic educational partnership, Center for Urban Ecology

A new, 14-acre research center – the Center for Urban Ecology (CUE) – will promote the concept of providing hands-on workspaces and a discovery center where K-12 students, higher education students and the community can all learn about biodiversity, and much more. The $35 million, state-of-the-art research center...
MCALLEN, TX
Herald-Tribune

The Elling Eide Center welcomes new director of research

The Elling Eide Center, a private Sarasota research library and nature preserve that is dedicated to the study of classical Asian literature and art, recently welcomed Dr. Matthew Wells as its new director of research. Wells brings over 20 years of experience in Asian studies to The Elling Eide Center....
SARASOTA, FL
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

157
Followers
123
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy