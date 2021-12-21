ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham director resigns after fans are banned for public criticism of owner

 4 days ago
An Oldham director has tendered his resignation after three fans were banned from attending matches following public criticism of the club’s owner.

The trio, including Bradley Knowles, who is a director of the Oldham Athletic Supporters’ Foundation, were informed through a letter from Oldham’s general manager Steve Brown that they would not be able to attend first team and youth matches – home and away – for three years.

The letter states that the fans have “regularly displayed your desire to promote your dislike of Oldham Athletic Football Club, its management and its progression; and you are influencing others to do the same”.

The decision was met with widespread criticism on social media and non-executive director Richard Bowden revealed he is resigning from the board over the issue.

Replying to a fan’s tweet, Bowden wrote: “I have indeed tendered my resignation to the club today. I was not involved in this decision in any way and as you suspected, would never have supported it.

“So the letter erroneously states the Board approved the action that was taken.”

There have been a number of protests regarding Abdallah Lemsagam’s ownership of the Latics, who sit second bottom of the Football League.

They face a huge match on Boxing Day against Scunthorpe, the only side beneath them in the League Two table.

IN THIS ARTICLE
