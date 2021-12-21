Wrestling: Scoreboard and results for Dec. 21

After a quiet Monday, here is the schedule for a much busier Tuesday on the wrestling mat.

Here is the Tuesday meet lineup. Results will be posted once submitted or made available.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

North Rockland 39, Mamaroneck 35

Warwick (Section 9) 54, Lourdes 24

Horace Greeley 36, Lakeland/Panas 36

Ketcham 51, White Plains 21

Suffern 39, New Rochelle 30

Irvington 39, Peekskill 35

Carmel at Ossining, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at East Ramapo, 4:30 p.m.

Mahopac at Clarkstown South, 4:45 p.m.

Pearl River at Edgemont, 5 p.m.

Tuesday meet results

North Rockland 39, Mamaroneck 35: 102: Izzy Nesser (MAMA) over (NORO) (For.) 110: Amari Payton (NORO) over Nick Mcdonald (MAMA) (Fall 1:01) 118: Joseph Yon (NORO) over RIch Lomonaco (MAMA) (Fall 4:38) 126: Justin Riello (NORO) over Donnie Gomez (MAMA) (Fall 2:58) 132: Stanley Grom (NORO) over (MAMA) (For.) 138: Robert DePolito (NORO) over (MAMA) (For.) 145: Owen Deutsch (MAMA) over Tyce Vandergoot (NORO) (TF 16-0 0:00) 152: Nate Perez (MAMA) over Nicholas Sullivan (NORO) (Fall 0:44) 160: Hak Ali (NORO) over Eric Nesser (MAMA) (Dec 6-4) 172: Ethan Holmes (MAMA) over Michael Butchar (NORO) (Fall 3:42) 189: John Mcgowan (MAMA) over (NORO) (For.) 215: Elijah Bonet (NORO) over Ben Eugenio (MAMA) (Inj. [time]) 285: Matt Sommer (MAMA) over (NORO) (For.)

Warwick 54, Lourdes 24: 189: Matthew Krauza (OLOL) over Joe Bacenet (WVH) (Fall 1:47) 215: Christopher Delena (OLOL) over Jake Rooney (WVH) (Fall 1:02) 285: Zach Freedman (WVH) over (OLOL) (For.) 102: Ronan Bradley (WVH) over (OLOL) (For.) 110: Brady Judd (WVH) over (OLOL) (For.) 118: Chase Porter (WVH) over Tristian McCormack (OLOL) (Fall 0:35) 126: Alex Greco (WVH) over jobe sava (OLOL) (Fall 2:40) 132: Griffin Petzold (WVH) over (OLOL) (For.) 138: Michael Accardo (WVH) over Thomas Fiodaliso (OLOL) (Fall 0:58) 145: Luke Posta (WVH) over (OLOL) (For.) 152: Erik Nilson (WVH) over Ivan Heunis (OLOL) (Fall 1:02) 160: Hayden Heunis (OLOL) over Jack Mazzella (WVH) (Fall 4:45) 172: Jack Mulcahy (OLOL) over Johnny Accardo (WVH) (Fall 5:36)

Horace Greeley 36, Lakeland/Panas 36: 102: Leo Miller (HOGR) over (LAPA) (For.) 110: Corey Fitzsimmons (HOGR) over Matthew Sanchez (LAPA) (Fall 0:00) 118: Kai Lueckerath (HOGR) over Marcus Alvarez (LAPA) (Fall 0:00) 126: Alexander Russo (LAPA) over Thomas Packard (HOGR) (Dec 7-3) 132: Spencer Maja (LAPA) over Tommy Antes (HOGR) (Dec 5-4) 138: Jonathon Kang (HOGR) over (LAPA) (For.) 145: joshua Hametz (HOGR) over Joseph DeSantis (LAPA) (Fall 0:00) 152: Stephen Carroll (LAPA) over Luke Richards (HOGR) (Fall 0:00) 160: Cooper Schmidt (LAPA) over Andreas Gowdie (HOGR) (Fall 0:00) 172: Christopher Ciraco (LAPA) over Vincent Santelia (HOGR) (Fall 0:00) 189: Vincent Sasso (HOGR) over Gavin Crilly (LAPA) (Fall 0:00) 215: Connor McGannon (LAPA) over Julian Coku (HOGR) (Fall 0:00) 285: Kevin Hickey (LAPA) over (HOGR) (For.)

Ketcham 51, White Plains 21: 102: Anthony Gaetani (RCKS) over Yelena Tello (WPS) (Fall 2:35) 110: Alexander Rathbun (RCKS) over Marcelino Chico (WPS) (Fall 1:08) 118: Leoncio Torres (WPS) over Nathaniel Cortes (RCKS) (Fall 1:05) 126: Yaniv Dardashti-Weisz (WPS) over Thomas Carroll (RCKS) (Fall 0:00) 132: Noel Martinez (RCKS) over Yaniv Dardashti-Weisz (WPS) (Fall 1:31) 138: Anthony Plunkett (WPS) over Jonah Usher (RCKS) (MD 13-2) 145: Matthew Masch (RCKS) over Angel Valencia (WPS) (Fall 1:06) 152: Nathan Espaillat (WPS) over Shane Rostron (RCKS) (MD 11-0) 160: Eddy Corporan (RCKS) over Alan Hernandez (WPS) (Dec 6-2) 172: Gavin McLaughlin (RCKS) over Calvin McLaurin (WPS) (Fall 0:58) 189: Daesean Dingle (RCKS) over Anthony Huanca (WPS) (Fall 5:40) 215: Kenneth Chapman (RCKS) over Jonathan Arellano (WPS) (Fall 5:35) 285: Jordan Green (RCKS) over Vincenzo Bonaiuto (WPS) (Fall 3:07)

Suffern 39, New Rochelle 30: 102: Robert Brophy (SSH) over Joshua Concha (NRSH) (Fall 2:45) 110: Mariella Koufalis (NRSH) over (SSH) (For.) 118: Liam Dube (SSH) over Jake Selino (NRSH) (Fall 1:30) 126: Jonas Torres (NRSH) over Jaxon Kadan (SSH) (Fall 2:30) 132: Jerson Ochoa (NRSH) over Steven Joseph (SSH) (Dec 7-4) 138: Luke Szobonya (SSH) over Clarence Wesley Smith (NRSH) (Fall 2:30) 145: James Glinsky (SSH) over (NRSH) (For.) 152: Maxim Kochergin (SSH) over Ricardo Alvarez (NRSH) (Dec 6-1) 160: Chris Liporace (SSH) over Heru-Azir Gibbs (NRSH) (Fall 5:59) 172: Dallis Thomas (NRSH) over Toby Coombs (SSH) (Dec 8-2) 189: Kyle Joyce (SSH) over Yadid Arreola (NRSH) (Fall 0:30) 215: Steven Burrell (NRSH) over (SSH) (For.) 285: Israel Illa (NRSH) over (SSH) (For.)

Irvington 39, Peekskill 35: 102: Joseph Rafferty (IRVI) over (PEEK) (For.) 110: Samuel Andrade (IRVI) over (PEEK) (For.) 118: Hudson Mollo (IRVI) over (PEEK) (For.) 126: Zachary Allen (PEEK) over (IRVI) (For.) 132: Jonny Acevedo (PEEK) over Wilson Lark (IRVI) (TF 16-0 0:00) 138: Michael Sollecito (IRVI) over (PEEK) (For.) 145: Martin Palomeque (PEEK) over Domenic Morabito (IRVI) (Fall 0:00) 152: Wilmer Coc (PEEK) over Canaan Salles-Spar (IRVI) (Fall 0:00) 160: Ingmar Ast (IRVI) over Tommaso Sodano (PEEK) (Fall 0:00) 172: Michael D`Alessio (IRVI) over Ivan Lituma (PEEK) (Fall 0:00) 189: Conor Kenny (IRVI) over Lenin Zhingri (PEEK) (SV-1 8-6) 215: Franklin Zhagui (PEEK) over (IRVI) (For.) 285: Ruben Gray (PEEK) over (IRVI) (For.)

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Wrestling: Scoreboard and results for Dec. 21