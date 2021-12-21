Henry Cavill Thinks It Would Be Fun to Star in a RED DEAD REDEMPTION Movie or Series

The year 2021 is winding down and it's high time to update our pop culture fixtures accordingly. "Jocks versus nerds" is now an old-fashioned, utterly false dichotomy. These days, jocks ARE the nerds. Look no further than Henry Cavill, pride of Britain but an adopted favorite of Americans as well after portraying Superman himself, the arm-reloading villain of "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," and the fantasy hero of "The Witcher." With that sort of ability to bridge gaps and heal cross-continental divides, it's completely fitting that he would do the same for gym bros and gamers. On this occasion, "Mass Effect" lies at the center of that Venn Diagram and nobody will be surprised to hear that one of our favorite actors to fan-cast is putting his name into contention for any potential adaptation of the popular video game series in the future. He has only one caveat, which will only make himself even more endearing to fans.
