ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Henry Cavill Thinks It Would Be Fun to Star in a RED DEAD REDEMPTION Movie or Series

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry Cavill has another video game franchise that he’d like to be a part! That franchise is Red Dead Redemption, and if that game ever does end up getting the feature film treatment, I think it would be cool to see Cavill in the film!. While speaking to...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
netflixlife.com

Who is Henry Cavill dating? The Witcher star’s girlfriend and dating history

If you are a big fan of content with elements of science fiction and fantasy, then chances are you’ve heard of Henry Cavill. The British actor portrayed Superman/Clark Kent in the 2013 film Man of Steel, a role that he reprised in both Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Cavill is currently playing the surly Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Superman: Stephen Colbert Convinces Henry Cavill to Add Red Trunks to Costume

Stephen Colbert asked Superman actor Henry Cavill to consider adding some red trunks to his costume. The Man of Steel star is getting ready for another season of The Witcher to hit Netflix, but you knew he would have to field some DC Comics questions during the interview. Colbert asked, "I love the look of your Superman. How do you feel about the fact he doesn't have the big red underwear? Because he looks a little naked to me." Cavill took that joking in stride as he pointed out that he liked his suit well enough. However, if the company calls on him again for the role, the Superman actor would be more than happy to try to get some nods to the history of the character in there. As always, the star is affable, even teasing the late-night host about his previous comments about the Man of Steel casting. Check out what he had to say down below.
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Would Henry Cavill Be in a Warhammer Show?

The Witcher star, Henry Cavill's love for Game Workshop's Warhammer is well documented. So if there was to be a Warhammer TV show, what character would the actor love to play?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
thedigitalfix.com

Henry Cavill wants a role in rumoured Mass Effect TV series

After starring as Geralt in Netflix‘s adaptation of The Witcher, it looks like Henry Cavill has set his sights on another videogame adaptation. In a recent interview with GamesRadar, the star revealed that he “would love” to be a part of Amazon Prime’s rumoured live-action take on the hit sci-fi RPG, Mass Effect – if certain conditions are met.
TV SHOWS
/Film

Noted Gamer Henry Cavill Would Like To Talk About Starring In A Mass Effect Adaptation

The year 2021 is winding down and it's high time to update our pop culture fixtures accordingly. "Jocks versus nerds" is now an old-fashioned, utterly false dichotomy. These days, jocks ARE the nerds. Look no further than Henry Cavill, pride of Britain but an adopted favorite of Americans as well after portraying Superman himself, the arm-reloading villain of "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," and the fantasy hero of "The Witcher." With that sort of ability to bridge gaps and heal cross-continental divides, it's completely fitting that he would do the same for gym bros and gamers. On this occasion, "Mass Effect" lies at the center of that Venn Diagram and nobody will be surprised to hear that one of our favorite actors to fan-cast is putting his name into contention for any potential adaptation of the popular video game series in the future. He has only one caveat, which will only make himself even more endearing to fans.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Henry Cavill Expresses Wish To Join Amazon’s ‘Mass Effect’ Series

Superman himself Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, The Witcher) expressed an interest to join Amazon Studio’s adaptation of the Mass Effect game series during an interview with GamesRadar while on the press circuit for season two of The Witcher. “I would love to have a conversation,” Cavill told GamesRadar....
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Dead Redemption#American
Empire

Henry Cavill Talks The Witcher, Using Visual Effects And His Favourite Fantasy Series

Superman. Geralt of Rivia. Sherlock Holmes. The guy with the great moustache who actually reloads his arms in that bathroom scene in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Henry Cavill has some iconic characters under his belt, and is set to return as the silver-haired monster hunter Geralt in the second season of The Witcher on Netflix this week.
TV SERIES
SVG

Why This Witcher Star Has Red Dead Redemption Fans Going Wild

With the second season of Netflix's "The Witcher" series recently released, Henry Cavill has been getting more and more attention. Between interviews with various publications, video game fans have been in for a treat as Cavill has repeatedly brought up his love for gaming. "Mass Effect" and "Warhammer 40k" fans had their turn to be excited last week when Cavill revealed that he'd love to star in those shows – now, it's time for "Red Dead Redemption" fans to go wild.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Netflix
GeekTyrant

AVATAR 2 First Look Image: Meet Jake And Neytiri’s Adopted Human Son, Spider

A new image has been released from the upcoming sequel Avatar 2 that introduces fans to Jake and Neytiri’s adopted human son, Spider. The new character is named Miles Socorro, aka Spider, and he is played by Jack Champion. “Born at the military base on Pandora but too small to return to Earth, he’s been raised in the bioluminescent jungle by Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña).”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy