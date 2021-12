The week between Christmas and NYD is always a strange and spacey time. Maybe you’re out of town, maybe you’re not. Maybe you’re working, let’s go “probably not” on that one. For your loyal crew here at Surfline Australia, it’ll be a week of doing as little as possible and also surfing whatever dares raise its head, wherever any of us happen to be at the time. We have a classic little holiday slate of stuff for you to enjoy in the coming week, but first off, here’s a tiny little gift: endless live streams of six epic “indicator” cams around the country. Come back here and check ‘em whenever you’re feeling.

AUSTRALIA ・ 1 DAY AGO