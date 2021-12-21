Village approves buy back of unused vacation hours for regular, fire employees

Village of Ruidoso employees who have 220 hours or more of unused vacation time, can now sell back that time to the Village.

Councilors unanimously passed Village of Ruidoso Resolution 2021-54, allowing a "one-time opportunity to sell back to the Village accumulated vacation time," at a special meeting Dec. 21.

Village of Ruidoso Mayor Crawford and City Councilors discussed the resolution in a closed executive session, returning to a public session to announce they had selected "option three" - a buy back of regular employee vacation greater than 220 and fire employee vacation of 290 or higher.

"Due to staffing constraints, some employees have not been able to take advantage of vacation leave and therefore are not able to accrue additional hours. Village Management understands the situation and would like to give these employees the opportunity to decrease vacation balances so that they are not losing leave," a memo from Village Manager Timothy Dodge to the Council read.

Crawford said managers within the Village's department would endeavor to undergo training in the future on how to ensure employees are utilizing their accrued vacation time.

"To be clear, those people that are in the use-it-or-lose-it point, the Village is going to buy back vacation pay that has gone unused for whatever reasons, and we're doing some training on how not to get in this position again," Crawford said.

"Some of the discussion we'll be having with employees and managers is that you need to manage your own time."

Crawford said he was thankful for the county employees that showed up everyday during 2021, especially during the pandemic, to departments that may have not been fully staff.

"We want you to be able to use the vacation, and you should, instead of just using it as a banking tool," Crawford said.

The Village did not clarify how many regular and fire employees qualified for the buy back, or the impact to the budget.

The resolution indicates employees who take advantage of the buy back would see the payout in the second payroll of December 2021.

Jessica Onsurez can be reached at jonsurez@gannett.com, @JussGREAT on Twitter at by phone at 575-628-5531.