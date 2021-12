(KNSI) — An Indiana truck driver convicted of killing a woman and her unborn baby was sentenced to ten years probation in Stearns County District Court on Friday. On December 17th, 2018, Casey Myers of Holdingford was heading to work at CentraCare and had stopped at the stop sign at County Road 4 and County Road 133, and was going through the intersection when Corey William Planck ran a stop sign, causing his semi truck to hit Myers’s SUV on the passenger side. When paramedics arrived, Myers was found unresponsive and died at the hospital. She was five months pregnant at the time. Her unborn baby, which was named Simon, did not survive.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO